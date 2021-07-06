M2 Chip Rumored to Arrive in 2022 With Redesigned MacBook Air

by

Apple is planning to launch the "M2" chip with redesigned MacBook Air models in the first half of 2022, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt."

m2 feature
On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that a new ‌MacBook Air‌ model is "on track" to launch in the first half of 2022, featuring an ‌M2‌ chip and a more colorful design. They also claimed that the "M1X" chip is being reserved for high-end "Pro" Macs, which could include the MacBook Pro and a larger, more powerful iMac model.

Dylandkt's claim is not entirely new, given that Jon Prosser has previously said that the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature a complete redesign, a range of iMac-like color options, and an ‌M2‌ chip.

Dylandkt has been resolute in previous comments about the "M1X" being destined for the next-generation MacBook Pro, while the "‌M2‌" will apparently be a lower-end chip for the ‌MacBook Air‌, but it is worth noting that this does not seem to fit very well with the specific thoughts of reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman about Apple's upcoming custom silicon chips for the Mac.

Nevertheless, Dylandkt has correctly predicted details about a number of Apple's recent product launches. As early as November 2020, Dylandkt claimed that the next-generation iPad Pro would feature an M1 chip. This was five months before the device emerged. Before the launch of the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ earlier this year, Dylandkt correctly predicted that the new, redesigned ‌iMac‌ would replace the smaller entry-level ‌iMac‌ only and feature an ‌M1‌ chip rather than an M1X. Dylandkt's claim about the ‌MacBook Air‌ with the ‌M2‌ chip may therefore be more believable.

Top Rated Comments

cuzthisisthriller Avatar
cuzthisisthriller
41 minutes ago at 06:04 am

Get M1X this year or wait for M2?

Decisions, decisions
Better wait for M3X.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
47 minutes ago at 05:59 am
15" MacBook Air with M2 would be a dream machine.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bug-Creator Avatar
Bug-Creator
31 minutes ago at 06:14 am

M2 sounds higher than m1x gonna be interesting
Nöpe, "M2" would be the base chip in a similar config as M1 just with a new generation of cores (+10-20%)
"M1x" would be a M1 with more cores (and RAM).

Think 10th gen i3 vs 9th gen i7.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
35 minutes ago at 06:10 am
M2 sounds higher than m1x gonna be interesting
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
michalm Avatar
michalm
24 minutes ago at 06:21 am
it's funny how quickly we have forgotten about Intel. We've gotten a new CPU last year and it is mid 22 and we can't wait for the new one. If this was Intel, we'd be 2+ years away still :D
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
29 minutes ago at 06:16 am

Does sound confusing that the M1X would be 'better' than the M2.
Not at all confusing the iPad pros have had X based chips for a long time. A8X, A9X, A10X and A12X
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

