Next-Generation iPad Mini Will Reportedly Feature a Mini-LED Display

Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new iPad mini with a significant redesign, including a larger 8.5-inch to 9-inch display with slimmer bezels, a Touch ID power button instead of a home button, a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector, and more.



According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report today, the sixth-generation iPad mini will also feature a mini-LED display:

BLU maker Radiant to kick off shipments for Apple mini-LED backlit devices in 3Q21

Radiant Optoelectronics will kick off shipments of its backlight units for the upcoming mini LED-backlit MacBook Pro and iPad mini later in the third quarter, with the shipments to expand in volume in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

The full report should be published by tomorrow with further details.

Compared to traditional LCDs, mini-LED backlighting offers benefits like higher brightness, improved contrast, and deeper blacks.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that an iPad mini with a mini-LED display was in the works, but he said it would be a 7.9-inch model launching in 2020, a prediction that failed to materialize. Nevertheless, a mini-LED iPad mini certainly remains plausible as Apple expands the display technology across its product lineup, starting with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this year and the MacBook Pro likely next.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu previously reported that the new iPad mini will be announced later this year, and mini-LED display-related component shipments kicking off in the third quarter of the year lends credence to that timeframe.

9to5Mac's Chance Miller recently reported that the next iPad mini will also feature the same A15 chip as the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, and a Smart Connector for easily connecting compatible keyboards, while leaker Jon Prosser said the device will sport dramatically improved speakers and have compatibility with a new, smaller Apple Pencil.

The current iPad mini was released in March 2019 and features a 7.9-inch display, an A12 chip, and a Touch ID home button.