iPad Mini 6 Rumored to Feature A15 Chip and Smart Connector

The sixth-generation iPad mini will feature an A15 chip and a Smart Connector, according to a report from 9to5Mac.



The next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ is reportedly codenamed "J310" and will feature a number of significant upgrades. The report claims that one of the key features of the new ‌iPad mini‌ will be the A15 chip, which is expected to debut in the iPhone 13 lineup later this year. The A15 is expected to be made with the same 5nm fabrication process as the A14 chip, and Apple is said to be working on a more powerful "A15X" variant for other iPad models set to launch at a later date.

As previously reported by the leaker Jon Prosser, the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will also have a USB-C port instead of the current model's Lightning port to open it up to a wider range of peripherals and accessories, bringing it in line with the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

The other major upgrade claimed to be arriving with the new ‌iPad mini‌ is a ‌Smart Connector‌, as previously shown on Jon Prosser's renders of the device that were purportedly based on leaked images. The report says that Apple is planning to release ‌Smart Connector‌ accessories for the new ‌iPad mini‌, but it is not clear what these may be.

Separately, the report also stated that the entry-level ‌iPad‌, reportedly codenamed "J181," is set to receive an update with the A13 chip from the iPhone 11 lineup. The current model features the A12 chip, meaning that the A13 could give the device a significant performance boost.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that the new ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to launch this fall, and despite a range of inconsistent rumors around the device, most reports seem to have agreed on the device featuring a larger display in the region of 8.4-inches with slimmer bezels and an iPad Air-style redesign.