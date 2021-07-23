MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom MacRumors-Themed AirPods From Electronic Finishing Solutions

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Electronic Finishing Solutions to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of AirPods that are customized with the MacRumors logo.



Electronic Finishing Solutions is a company that customizes AirPods, speakers, earbuds, headphones, and other devices with custom logos.

Customized ‌AirPods‌ can be ordered in quantities ranging from a single set to more than 100, and can be customized with any logo. Pricing starts at $249.99, which is $100 more expensive than standard ‌AirPods‌, but it drops down to $189.99 when larger quantities are purchased.



Electronic Finishing Solutions' custom products make ideal corporate gifts for employees or for anyone who wants to gift friends or family with a custom set of headphones. The company is able to customize everything from Sonos Speakers to Bose headphones, so there are a range of options.

Personalization services are all-inclusive and Electronic Finishing Solutions works with customers to get the perfect look for a customized product, with production beginning after a proof is approved by the customer. Orders ship in 5 to 10 business days, but faster shipping is available and there's even a direct fulfillment service.



Electronic Finishing Solutions has made three sets of custom MacRumors ‌AirPods‌ to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win a set, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (July 23) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 30. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 30 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.