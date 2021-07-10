Top Stories: iPhone 13 and 14, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro Rumors

The mid-year rumor season is in full swing, with this week seeing a host of reports about not only the upcoming iPhone 13 but also next year's "iPhone 14," as well as the 2022 iPad Pro lineup and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro.



There's also some controversy over a Facebook-commissioned study showing that preinstalled apps from Apple and Google dominate usage on their respective platforms, so read on for details on these stories and more!



All iPhone 14 Models May Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays

While rumors suggest only the two iPhone 13 Pro models will feature 120Hz "ProMotion" displays this year, a report this week claimed that the higher refresh rate is coming to all iPhone 14 models next year, allowing for smoother content and scrolling on the devices.



In March, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that at least some iPhone 14 models will also abandon the notch in favor of a hole-punch display, similar to some of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.



iPhone 13 Rumored to Feature Larger Wireless Charging Coil, Possibly for Reverse Wireless Charging

iPhone 13 models will be equipped with a larger wireless charging coil under the back glass for improved heat management, increased wattage, and possibly even a long-awaited reverse wireless charging feature, according to reporter and leaker Max Weinbach.



Reverse wireless charging has been rumored for iPhones for a few years now, but the feature has yet to materialize. Earlier this year, an FCC filing from Apple revealed that iPhone 12 models might have an inactive reverse charging feature.



Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Still on Track for Mass Production in Third Quarter

Apple is still on track to begin mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays in the third quarter of this year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



With production kicking off sometime between now and late September, rumors are indicating we could see an introduction of the new machines around the end of that timeframe, perhaps in October to provide a bit of separation from the iPhone 13 launch in its traditional September launch window.



Apple Likely to Debut Next-Gen 3nm Chip Technology in 2022 iPad Pro

Apple will reportedly launch a new iPad next year featuring a processor based on TSMC's next-generation 3nm process, resulting in faster performance and improved power efficiency.



If the report is accurate, this would be the second time in recent years that Apple has debuted new chip technology in an ‌iPad‌ before an iPhone. In September 2020, the fourth-generation iPad Air was announced with the A14 Bionic chip, around one month before the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled with the same chip.

The 2022 iPad Pro lineup is also rumored to see the mini-LED display technology from the current 12.9-inch model extended to include the 11-inch model.



Massive New iPad Pro Could Finally Replace the Laptop

Apple has engineers and designers exploring future iPad models with larger display sizes that could be released within a few years from now, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The current iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.



Larger display sizes would help further blur the lines between the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, which is available with up to a 16-inch display. However, some customers continue to feel underwhelmed about the iPadOS software platform.



Apple Calls Facebook-Backed Study on Preinstalled Apps 'Seriously Flawed'

The majority of apps used by iPhone users are made by Apple, according to a study commissioned by Facebook. However, an Apple spokesperson fired back, claiming that the survey's methodology was "seriously flawed in a number of ways."



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously admitted that iMessage is his company's "biggest competitor by far," and Facebook also took issue with Apple's new requirement for apps to receive a user's permission to track them.



