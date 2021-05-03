Samsung Expected to Supply 120Hz Displays for iPhone 13 Pro Models

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are widely rumored to feature OLED displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, resulting in smoother content and scrolling, and additional reports continue to surface.

120 hz 13 joe blue
Korean website The Elec today reported that Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of 120Hz displays for iPhone 13 Pro models:

Meanwhile, the two higher tier iPhones this year that will use RFPCB will have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels.

LTPO OLED is needed for a 120Hz refresh rate screen. These panels will be supplied exclusively by Samsung Display.

Many sources have claimed that iPhone 13 Pro models will finally support a 120Hz refresh rate after years of rumors, including Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach, and others.

120Hz support will be made possible by Apple adopting low-power LTPO display technology, according to reports. LTPO technology would result in a more power efficient backplane, which is responsible for turning individual pixels on and off on the display, allowing for a 120Hz refresh rate without a significant impact on battery life.

Similar to recent Apple Watch models, LTPO could also enable iPhone 13 Pro models to have an always-on display with the clock visible.

iPad Pro models have supported up to a 120Hz refresh rate since 2017 as part of a feature called ProMotion, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate depending on the content. A wide variety of Android smartphones now have 120Hz displays as well, so support for the higher refresh rate on the iPhone is more than due.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Tags: Samsung, theelec.kr, ProMotion

Top Stories

General Music and AirPod 3 Feature

Rumor: Apple to Announce Third-Generation AirPods and HiFi Apple Music Tier in 'Coming Weeks'

Saturday May 1, 2021 3:57 am PDT by
Citing sources within the music industry, Hits Double Daily reports that Apple is preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the "coming weeks," which will come alongside the release of the rumored third-generation AirPods. According to the report, the new tier, which will offer high-fidelity music streaming, will cost the same $9.99 monthly subscription as the current individual...
Read Full Article249 comments
iPad Pro Feature Orange

It Will Cost $699 to Repair a Broken 12.9-Inch M1 iPad Pro Without AppleCare+

Friday April 30, 2021 5:36 pm PDT by
If you damage your new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and don't have AppleCare+, Apple will charge $699 to repair the broken device. The fee update was added to Apple's iPad Service and Repair chart earlier today after iPad Pro orders went live. At $699, it is $50 more expensive to get a repair for the new fifth-generation iPad Pro than it was to get a repair for the prior fourth-generation model....
Read Full Article280 comments
airtags teardown tile mat galaxy smarttag

iFixit Shares AirTag Teardown Revealing 'Impressively Compact' Design Compared to Tile Mate and Galaxy SmartTag

Sunday May 2, 2021 4:54 am PDT by
iFixit has shared the first of its two-part series in tearing down Apple's AirTag item tracker, revealing that Apple had to make impressive design decisions to achieve its small design, including rethinking the speaker layout. For comparison, iFixit compared Apple's AirTag to the Tile Mate and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Compared to the competition, AirTag is the smallest in size, with the...
Read Full Article175 comments
AirTags from 2019 spotlit

Packaging Reveals Apple Was Preparing to Ship AirTags as Early as 2019

Friday April 30, 2021 7:45 am PDT by
AirTags, until their official announcement earlier this month, had remained one of the most rumored Apple products of the last few years. Initial reports about an Apple item tracker began to surface in 2019, and in the entirety of the two years that followed, AirTags' release seemed to be constantly imminent. Last week, FCC filings revealed that Apple began seeking regulatory approval and...
Read Full Article54 comments
airtags drill 1

It's Possible to Drill a Hole Through an AirTag

Friday April 30, 2021 7:53 am PDT by
Unlike a Tile or some other item trackers, Apple's new AirTag does not have any holes or openings for attaching it directly to a keychain, forcing customers to purchase accessories like a leather key ring for this purpose. Interestingly, though, MacRumors forum member smythey has proven that it is possible to drill a hole into the AirTag without breaking it, allowing for a string or a thin...
Read Full Article231 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article202 comments
Top Stories 58 Feature 1

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Released, AirTag Launch, New iMac and iPad Pro Pre-Orders

Saturday May 1, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
After nearly three months of beta testing, Apple this week finally released iOS 14.5, the company's biggest update since the iOS 14 launch last September. One of the main new features included in the update is support for AirTags, Apple's item trackers that also finally became available this week some two years after their existence first leaked. Apple this week also began taking orders for...
Read Full Article19 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Older iPad

Apple Says New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro is 'Functionally Compatible' With Older Magic Keyboard, But Fit May Be Imperfect When Closed

Thursday April 29, 2021 12:51 pm PDT by
The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the previous-generation version, which has led to fears that it won't be compatible with the older Magic Keyboard. Apple is offering a new Magic Keyboard that offers a perfect fit, but Apple says you can still use your existing 2020 Magic Keyboard with a 2021 iPad Pro. In a Magic Keyboard support document, Apple says the first-generation...
Read Full Article188 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article201 comments
apple music album cover art

iOS 14.6 Beta 1 Code Hints at Upcoming HiFi Apple Music Support

Saturday May 1, 2021 10:41 am PDT by
Apple is laying the groundwork for adding HiFi support to Apple Music which would offer Apple Music subscribers and owners of compatible devices, such as certain models of AirPods, access to high-fidelity audio streaming, according to code within the iOS 14.6 beta discovered by MacRumors. Earlier today, a report claimed that Apple will announce a new $9.99 per month Apple Music tier that...
Read Full Article193 comments