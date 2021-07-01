Apple Extends Partnership With (RED) to Combat COVID-19 Until December 30

Last year, Apple announced that it would be directing 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to "provide critical support to health systems most threatened by the outbreak" in sub-Saharan Africa until June 30, 2021. Now, the company has extended the period until December 30, 2021.



Apple began its partnership with (RED) in 2006 with the end goal of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership includes several different projects, including Apple-supported grants and more than $250 million in donations to the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS programs through Apple's PRODUCT (RED) purchases.

Apple offers a number of (PRODUCT)RED products, including devices and accessories such as the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 6. A number of cases, such as the company's leather and silicone MagSafe cases are also offered in (PRODUCT)RED. Until December 30, all eligible proceeds from these purchases will be directed to the Global Fund's COVID-19 response.

Continuing from its announcement last year, through December 7, Apple is also donating $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response. More information on Apple's work with (RED) can be found on Apple's website alongside (PRODUCT)RED products.