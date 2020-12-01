Apple Expands Partnership With (RED) to Combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19

This World Aids Day, Apple has announced an expanded partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa while simultaneously protecting those communities from COVID-19.

Apple says it will direct 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to help provide services and treatment to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

In 2006, Apple joined (RED)'s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa. Over the last 14 years, Apple's partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations for the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS programs that offer prevention, testing, and counseling services. Since 2006, Apple-supported grants have provided over 10.8 million people with care and support services, helped with distribution of more than 167 million HIV tests, and provided 13.8 million people with ongoing access to life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) treatment. This year, communities around the world are grappling with HIV/AIDS as they also work to respond and protect against COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable populations. COVID-19 has created challenges in accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies, often disrupting crucial HIV/AIDS programs. To alleviate these challenges and ensure continuity in life-saving HIV/AIDS services, Apple's contributions were redirected to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Thanks in part to support from Apple and Apple customers, the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response has been able to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the communities most affected by HIV/AIDS and provide critical support in health systems threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Apple has a wide range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories available this holiday season, including iPhone 12 (PRODUCT)RED, ‌iPhone 12‌ mini (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED.

Through June 30, 2021, Apple says it will direct all eligible proceeds from these purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response. In addition, through December 7, Apple is donating $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response.

The World AIDS Day collection in the Apple TV app lets viewers explore stories that reveal the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

To raise visibility for World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS, hundreds of Apple stores are marking the day with red logos or window displays. Meanwhile, on Apple Music , listeners can tune into the debut of "Jaiye" ("Time of Our Lives") by Nigerian musician LADIPOE, remixed by DJ Sigag and Aluna — the first single off "DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III." Users can also listen to the interview with LADIPOE, Aluna, and Don Jazzy on The Ebro Show on ‌Apple Music‌ 1, or check out curated music and more in a special ‌Apple Music‌ feature.

In the ‌Apple TV‌ app, Apple is also running a World AIDS Day collection in the Watch Now tab that explores stories that reveal the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Elsewhere, the App Store is highlighting Medisafe (MediSafe), an app that helps users manage their medications, and OkaySo (Tincan Labs), which provides an anonymous place for people to ask sensitive health questions and get expert answers.