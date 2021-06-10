Father's Day Apple Pay Promo Offers Adidas Discount

by

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion offers a Father's Day-themed discount, with $20 off select items when spending $100 or more with Adidas. Checking out with ‌Apple Pay‌ is required.

apple pay fathers day promo
The ‌Apple Pay‌ discount is available today through June 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The offer excludes brands that include YEEZY, 4D, select Ultraboost, Pharrell x adidas, Disney, adizero adios pro, Human Made, limited-edition Originals, select NMD, select Stan Smith, and select Superstar.

Apple's promotional email for the deal also recommends apps like Goldbelly, Lands' End, Dunkin', Ace Hardware, and Best Buy for purchasing Father's Day gifts.

Top Rated Comments

jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
56 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Is it just me or at first glance did that graphic look like someone sitting on a toilet?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octopuss Avatar
Octopuss
32 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
This picture raises so many questions ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
30 minutes ago at 02:46 pm

Is it just me or at first glance did that graphic look like someone sitting on a toilet?
It is a very strange picture. I am surprised marketing said yes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

