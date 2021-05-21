Judge Grills Tim Cook on App Store Policies as End of of Epic Games v. Apple Trial Approaches

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in the Epic Games v. Apple trial today, and some of the final questioning by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers did not appear to go in Apple's favor.

app store blue banner
She spent several minutes grilling Cook on Apple's App Store policies and some of the statements that he made. "You said you want to give users control, so what's the problem with allowing users to have a cheaper option for content?"

Cook clarified that by control, he meant control over data, and he told the judge that customers can choose between Android phones and the iPhone.

Rogers was not satisfied with that answer, and asked again what the issue is with Apple allowing customers to buy cheaper V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) either in-app or by linking out to a website.

"If we allowed developers to link out like that, we would give up our monetization," said Cook. "We need a return on our IP. We have 150,000 APIs to create and maintain, numerous developer tools, and processing fees."

Judge Rogers said that Apple could monetize in other ways, pointing out that games make up most of the in-app purchases. "It's almost as if they're subsidizing everyone else," she said. Rogers used the example of banking apps on the ‌App Store‌. "You don't charge Wells Fargo, right? But you're charging gamers to subsidize Wells Fargo."

Games are transacting on the platform, said Cook in explanation. He also explained that having a large number of apps available for free increases the traffic to the ‌App Store‌, creating a much larger audience for gaming apps than would be available if there weren't free apps available.

Judge Rogers said that taking a cut of in-app purchases for games while not charging other apps is a "choice." "There are clearly other options," said Cook. "We think overall, this is the best one." Rogers said that she understands that Apple brings users to the games, but after the initial interaction, game developers are keeping their customers. "Apple's just profiting off of that it seems to me," she said."

"I view it differently. We're creating the entire amount of commerce on the store and we do that by getting the largest audience there. We do that with a lot of free apps, those bring a lot to the table," Cook argued.

"You have no in-app competition on in-app purchases," said Rogers. Cook explained that people can purchase games on other platforms, something that's up to the developer to explain.

Judge Rogers said that she did not believe that Apple lowered its ‌App Store‌ fees for developers making under $1 million because of COVID, instead suggesting that Apple's motivation was the litigation that it is facing. "It was because of COVID," said Cook. "Of course, I had the lawsuit in the back of my mind." Google changed its practices due to competition, argued the judge, referencing Google's decision to also cut Play Store pricing. "You didn't change because of competition," she added.

Rogers then asked Cook about a survey that found 39 percent of developers are dissatisfied with the ‌App Store‌, which led to some of the most damning questioning of the trial. Cook said he wasn't aware of the survey, but the fact that 40k apps are rejected per week leads to some friction because sometimes developers and users don't have incentives that align with one another.

"It doesn't seem to me like you have competition or feel much incentive to work for developers," Rogers told Cook. She said she hadn't seen evidence that Apple conducts surveys regarding developer satisfaction or makes changes for developers. Apple and Epic will give closing statements on Monday, May 24, which will mark the conclusion of the trial.

Tags: App Store, Tim Cook, Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

kiensoy Avatar
kiensoy
1 hour ago at 01:02 pm
Judge is bringing up some good points. I don’t think that means she is biased or sided with Epic.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scipster Avatar
Scipster
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
Lol everyone was quick to praise the Judge when she grilled Tim Sweeney. YGR is just doing her job. She has to ask the tough questions. Who knows where it will lead.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freida Avatar
Freida
1 hour ago at 12:56 pm
The article sounds one sided. The questioning was long and if the writer picks just these than of course it sounds like that. I think it would be fair to read the whole transcript and then see if it was really one sided


The Judge seems to be one sided. Doesn't sound good for Apple
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside Avatar
countryside
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm
Apple should say that they will just disable the App Store if they cannot “make a profit.”

THIS IS CAPITALISM! Apple is not doing charity work for poor developers. Apple PROVIDED A WAY TO MAKE MONEY! They CHOSE to make an app.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsamcash Avatar
bsamcash
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm

I did not know the Judge could take sides?
That's a judge's job.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 01:12 pm
I've brought up this example before, but if they're going to come down on Apple for this, then come down on every company that has "walled gardens". Come down on auto manufacturers that only allow you to buy replacement parts directly from them, where buying third party parts could void your warranty. Or really any company with similar policies to that.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

M2 MacBook Pros 10 Core Summer Feature

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With 10-Core Apple Silicon Chip Said to Launch as Early as This Summer

Tuesday May 18, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an improved iteration of the M1 chip as early as this summer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new chip is said to include a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. Gurman said the next-generation Apple silicon chip will also support up to...
Read Full Article261 comments
AirPods Lineup Not Lossless Feature

AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro Don't Support Apple Music Lossless Audio

Monday May 17, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music songs will be available to stream in Lossless and Hi-Resolution Lossless formats, but lossless audio won't be supported on the AirPods, AirPods Max, or AirPods Pro. Apple's Lossless Audio is encoded as Apple Lossless Audio Codec files, with lossless quality ranging from 16-bit 44.1 kHz playback to 24-bit 48 kHz playback and Hi-Res...
Read Full Article525 comments
apple accessibility features 2021

Apple Announces New Background Sounds, Apple Watch AssistiveTouch, and Eye-Tracking Accessibility Features

Wednesday May 19, 2021 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today announced the upcoming launch of several new accessibility features that are being added to its various products and services. Apple says that these options are designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities, and showcase Apple's belief that accessibility is a human right. "At Apple, we've long felt that the world's best technology should respond to...
Read Full Article58 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Wednesday May 19, 2021 1:14 pm PDT by
Prior to the public releases of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.4, Apple has seeded a new series of developer betas including iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5. iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. macOS ...
Read Full Article87 comments
imac 2021 box

Apple's New 24-Inch iMac Shown Off in Early Unboxing

Monday May 17, 2021 8:18 pm PDT by
Update: The early unboxing video was taken down, but other unboxing and first impression videos are now available. The new 24-inch iMac doesn't officially launch until this Friday, May 21, but an early unboxing of the machine has been shared on YouTube. The iMac unboxing video was made private subsequent to this story. The video from Gadget Guy is in Cantonese, but it offers an up-close...
Read Full Article188 comments
prosser apple watch series 7

Prosser: Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Flat-Edged Design, New Green Color Option

Wednesday May 19, 2021 10:49 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design, similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and the addition of a new green case color option, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. In a video, Prosser explains that Apple is looking to redesign the Apple Watch, which has featured the same design since its launch, with the Series 7 later this year. One of the most striking ...
Read Full Article206 comments
powerbeats2

Powerbeats 2 Owners Now Receiving Payouts Following Apple's $9.75 Million Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

Tuesday May 18, 2021 4:13 pm PDT by
Apple customers who own faulty Powerbeats 2 devices have begun receiving payouts from a class action lawsuit that Apple settled last year, according to multiple MacRumors readers that have started receiving funds. Powerbeats 2 owners sued Apple after it was found that some of the headphones had a defect that could cause them to stop working and fail to retain charge after "minimal usage."...
Read Full Article38 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Still on Track for 2021 Launch, But Supplies Likely to Be Constrained into Next Year

Tuesday May 18, 2021 1:12 am PDT by
Volume production of the redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon and a mini-LED display is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022, while mass production of the smaller and new 14-inch MacBook Pro will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes report. Yesterday, DigiTimes posted a preview of a story reporting that the la...
Read Full Article38 comments
apple tv 4k arcade

Apple Says New Apple TV 4K is Tremendous Value at $179, Not Designed to Compete Directly With Xbox or PlayStation

Thursday May 20, 2021 7:05 am PDT by
In addition to reviews lifting for the new Apple TV 4K, Apple marketing executive Tim Twerdahl spoke with CNN Underscored's Jacob Krol about the latest generation of the streaming box, which launches this Friday. Priced at $179 with 32GB of storage or $199 with 64GB of storage, Twerdahl said the new Apple 4K offers "tremendous" value. "We think there's a tremendous amount of value in this ...
Read Full Article207 comments
Flat MacBook Air Feature 1

Next MacBook Air Will Feature Faster Apple Silicon Chip With Up to 10 Graphics Cores

Tuesday May 18, 2021 6:44 am PDT by
Apple is working on a high-end version of the MacBook Air that will feature an improved iteration of the current M1 Apple silicon chip, featuring improved graphics, but the same number of high efficiency, and high performance cores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple updated its 13-inch MacBook Air alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the M1 Apple silicon chip in...
Read Full Article117 comments