Rivalry Between Apple and Microsoft Heating Up Again Over Augmented Reality, Gaming, and More

by

The iconic and industry-classic rivalry between Apple and Microsoft, which has arguably seen a slowdown in recent years, is poised to begin heating up as both companies target the future of augmented reality and renewed competition in the PC industry, according to an analysis from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple vs Microsoft feature
Both Apple and Microsoft have strong ambitions for the future of augmented reality. Apple so far has committed to the AR space by offering developers tools and frameworks, such as ARKit, that enable AR experiences through the iPhone and iPad. The company has yet to offer a hardware device solely focused on augmented reality; however, that is set to change in the coming months, and more so later on next year.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has invested heavily in its Hololens product line, pursuing a more hardware-based strategy for augmented reality while Apple focuses, at least for now, on the underlying technologies that will eventually drive future experiences. The two companies are also facing competition in AI, cloud computing, and of course, control over the PC industry.

Microsoft has also thrown its hat behind Epic Games, which's pursuing a significant legal battle against Apple for its App Store. Last year, Apple and Microsoft were in a clear public dispute over the Redmond-based company's xCloud game streaming service which allowed users to stream games with a single service.

Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules originally forbid all-in-one game streaming services on the platform. However, it later tweaked the rules. Despite the change in stance from Cupertino, Microsoft has ultimately abandoned its plans to launch xCloud via the ‌App Store‌ and will instead offer it via the web and Safari.

For those interested, the Bloomberg piece offers a more detailed analysis of the future of the rivalry between the two companies.

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
33 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Nah, I don‘t really think it is…Why do we always pit companies against each other? It’s not even about “healthy competition“ or “antitrust“ — these companies don’t worry about one another nearly as much as everyone’s always thinking. At one time, sure, they were tit for tat but Apple and Microsoft have never been more different to each other as they are now.
Score: 4 Votes
GrumpyCoder Avatar
GrumpyCoder
44 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Well, it's MS. ?‍♂️

What baffles me is Microsoft Research (MSR). The have amazing people there, they build great proof-of-concept prototypes, really amazing stuff. Yet, they never manage to hand this stuff over to Microsoft Corp. to commercialize it in the form of actual products and end up with a bunch of junk.

Hololens is a perfect example for this. For prototypes and to play around with, it's doing a good job. As an everyday product where people actually use it... meh.
Score: 3 Votes
fncd Avatar
fncd
21 minutes ago at 11:39 am

Nah, I don‘t really think it is…Why do we always pit companies against each other?
Because clickbait articles like this are Macrumors’ bread and butter. It’s all about the ad revenue and the anger they can produce.
Score: 2 Votes
ProVideo Avatar
ProVideo
21 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Nothing will come close to the Jobs v Gates rivalry of the 80s and early 90s.

Score: 2 Votes
Nipommu Avatar
Nipommu
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Does anybody really care about whose going to win this tech race? I just gave in that below companies will dominate the entire planet:

Tech total dominations -

Phones, computers, AI = Apple & Microsoft
eCommerce & AI = Amazon
Search engine & AI = Google (AI King)
EV cars & self driving AI = Tesla
Streaming service = Netflix
Electronic devices = Samsung
Semiconductors & wireless tech = Qualcomm & Intel & AMD
Graphics = Nvidia
5G = Ericsson & Nokia
Social Media = Facebook & Google
Music stream - Spotify & Apple

I can list more but I'm feeling lazy.

Its above companies who is in total domination of the market and will come out on top. Pick one. It will continue its domination. Just give in I don't care anymore. Consumers are the real winners here.
Score: 1 Votes
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
8 minutes ago at 11:53 am

Because clickbait articles like this are Macrumors’ bread and butter. It’s all about the ad revenue and the anger they can produce.
You’re not wrong (and I don't always blame them — I’ve visited this site for over half my life and never had to pony up a penny) but, in this case, they were just quoting Bloomberg’s positioning, which obviously comes with its own stigma.
Score: 1 Votes
