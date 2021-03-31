Apple Aiming to Announce Mixed-Reality Headset With In-Person Event in 'Next Several Months'

by

Apple is aiming to announce a mixed-reality headset at an in-person event sometime in the "next several months," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

AppleVRFeature
In a newsletter outlining the possible future of the company's WWDC conference taking place in an in-person format, Gurman says that Apple aims to release a mixed-reality headset, the first major new device since 2015, at an in-person sometime in the "next several months." Apple last held an in-person event in September of 2019. All events since have been held digitally due to the global health crisis.

Sometime in the next several months, the company is poised to announce a mixed reality headset, its first major new device since 2015. If possible, Apple won't want to make such a critical announcement at an online event. It wants employees, the media, its partners and developers in the room.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple's first AR/VR headset will be a high-end, pricey, and "niche" device aimed at developers. Internally, Apple believes it could sell just one headset per day at its retail locations. If the expectation comes true, it will sell just around 180,000 units a year at its 500 stores.

Bloomberg has previously stated that Apple is aiming for a product launch as soon as next year. Given today's new information, Apple may preannounce the headset to give developers time to prepare for the new VR experience. Apple made a similar move with its announcement of Apple Silicon for the Mac, in which it announced the transition at WWDC in June, months before it released the first Macs with its own chip in order to give developers time to prepare their apps.

The headset is rumored to include dual 8K displays, eye-tracking, and more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements. The headset would be a direct competitor to others already on the market, such as Facebook's Oculus Rift, which has largely been used for gaming.

After the initial headset, Apple's planning to release a more mainstream augmented reality product. According to Bloomberg, that product, informally dubbed Apple Glasses, is still "several years away," however. For everything we know about Apple's AR/VR plans, head over to our dedicated roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Glasses
Tags: bloomberg.com, Apple VR Project

Top Rated Comments

CJ Dorschel Avatar
CJ Dorschel
32 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Reality is hard enough. Mixed-reality? No thanks. lol



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
twolf2919 Avatar
twolf2919
13 minutes ago at 08:48 am
"Apple made a similar move with its announcement of Apple Silicon for the Mac" - a better analogy would be Apple Watch since that, too, was an entirely new system. Apple pre-announced the new device about 9 months before the watch actually became available.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kyleh22 Avatar
kyleh22
25 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I can't wait for this! Hopefully this helps AR/VR go mainstream.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jefhai Avatar
jefhai
23 minutes ago at 08:37 am

Apple needs to have some serious software infrastructure and developer support if they want this to succeed.
Apple has the software. Also developers have been using AR Kit from Apple for a long time now
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iapplelove Avatar
iapplelove
21 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Apple helping nerds get laid yet again eyy
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DZakDad Avatar
DZakDad
6 minutes ago at 08:55 am
"In a newsletter outlining the possible future of the company's WWDC conference taking place in an in-person format".

Well that ain't happening.

Would Apple even release a product that would be that niche?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
m1 4nm feature2

Apple Orders 4nm Chip Production for Next-Generation Macs

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:35 am PDT by
Apple has booked the initial production capacity of 4nm chips with long-time supplier TSMC for its next-generation Apple silicon, according to industry sources cited in a new report today from DigiTimes. From today's report: Apple has already booked the initial capacity of TSMC's N4 for its new-generation Mac series, the sources indicated. Apple has also contracted TSMC to make its...
Read Full Article97 comments
Apple wwdc21 newsroom article tile 033021 big

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2021 Event Taking Place June 7-11

Tuesday March 30, 2021 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today confirmed that its 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will again be a digital-only event with no in-person gathering due to the ongoing public health crisis. As with last year's event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at the current time, it is not safe for...
Read Full Article179 comments
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max front feature2

Android Rapidly Losing Users to iPhone

Tuesday March 30, 2021 2:40 am PDT by
Android appears to be rapidly losing loyal users to the iPhone, according to a recent survey by SellCell. SellCell's survey examined the brand loyalty of five major smartphone makers, the preferred brand of choice for switchers, factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching, and the most and least popular flagship smartphones based on the answers of 5,000 U.S.-based smartphone users. ...
Read Full Article
ipad fanned out feature

New Low-Cost iPad and iPad Mini 6 Coming Soon

Friday March 26, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini this year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a recent report that mainly focused on Apple's upcoming high-end iPad Pro models, Gurman explained that the company is planning to refresh the cheapest iPads in the product lineup too:Apple plans to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at...
Read Full Article
airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article258 comments
Top Stories 54 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

Saturday March 27, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more. The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger...
Read Full Article23 comments
apple bitcoin app scam

Bitcoin Scam App Approved by Apple Robs iPhone User of $600,000+

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:30 pm PDT by
A scam bitcoin app that was designed to look like a genuine app was accepted by Apple's App Store review team and ended up costing iPhone user Phillipe Christodoulou 17.1 bitcoin, or upwards of $600,000 at the time of the theft, reports The Washington Post. Christodoulou wanted to check on his bitcoin balance back in February, and searched Apple's App Store for "Trezor," the company that...
Read Full Article367 comments
ipad two ports docking 1

Images of Prototype Show Apple Planned iPad With Two Ports

Monday March 29, 2021 6:20 am PDT by
Apple prototyped models of the first-generation iPad with two ports for expanded docking options, according to images of a prototype unit. Shared on Twitter by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti, the images reinforce previous reports that Apple was planning to offer two 30-pin connector ports on the original iPad, with one on the base below the Home Button, and one on the left-hand...
Read Full Article39 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article122 comments