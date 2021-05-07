Prosser: Next MacBook Air Could Come in Colors Similar to iMac

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple's upcoming release of the MacBook Air will feature various colors, similar to the colors in the newly released 24-inch iMac.



In the latest video of his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser says the same source who accurately provided him information on the first Apple silicon ‌iMac‌ coming in colors has told him that he recently saw a prototype of a blue MacBook. However, Prosser says his source has been "very cryptic" and that he assumes it's the upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ powered by the M2 chip.

If the information is true, the new colorful lineup of MacBooks would be a throwback to the older iBook G3. Apple first started to offer vibrant color options for its iPad with the iPad Air, released in October, and the ‌iMac‌ followed suit last month.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that a future model of the low-end portable Mac will feature a mini-LED display; however, that shouldn't be in the near future.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple is working on a thinner and lighter MacBook Air that could launch in the second half of 2021, however, Bloomberg has not reported that the new models will come in different colors.