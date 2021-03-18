Kuo: MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display Still on Track for 2022 Launch

by

Apple's first entry-level Mac to feature mini-LED display technology will be a new MacBook Air due to launch next year, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Flat MacBook Air Feature 1
From his latest investors note, obtained by MacRumors:

We expect that the new ‌MacBook Air‌ will adopt a mini LED in 2022, increasing MacBook's mini LED adoption rate. In contrast, only high-end iPad models will use mini LED displays, and the overall growth momentum may be lower than that of MacBooks.

The 2022 ‌MacBook Air‌ will also feature Apple Silicon, according to Kuo. The analyst believes that Apple will be able to offset the increased cost of using mini-LED panels in its Macs precisely because the cost of ‌‌Apple Silicon‌‌ chips is significantly lower than that of Intel processors.

Kuo said last year that he believes a mini-LED ‌MacBook Air‌ is due to arrive in 2022, and also said he expected Apple to release two redesigned MacBook Pro models, both equipped with mini-LED displays, in the second half of this year. In today's note, Kuo underlined how much suppliers can expect to benefit from Apple's wider adoption of mini-LED as a result.

We expect the new MacBook Pro will boost the shipment of mini LED displays in 2H21 because the new MacBook Pro will equip with mini LED displays, and MacBook's mini LED display is less challenging to produce than the ‌iPad‌. We forecast that mini LED display shipments in 2021 and 2022 to be 10 million and 20–30 million, respectively.

In addition to Apple silicon and Mini-LED displays, Kuo expects the new MacBook Pro designs to feature a flat-edged top and bottom, an HDMI port and SD card reader, classic MagSafe charging with a magnetic power cable, and physical function keys instead of the Touch Bar. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has corroborated many of these details, and he was first to report that an SD card reader is returning.

Today's note from Kuo also said that Apple's first mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro will enter mass production in the second half of April, and that the iPad Air would adopt OLED displays in 2022, positioning mini-LED as a display technology exclusive to ‌iPad Pro‌ devices in the company's tablet lineup.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, Mini-LED Guide
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

rorydaredking Avatar
rorydaredking
29 minutes ago at 02:47 am
If this site stopped reporting MCK briefing notes, the number of posts would halve.

He has about a 25% hit rate, mainly because he seems to report things that are obvious or add to previous rumours, never seems to get called out for being wrong unlike Gurman and others; while tweeters like l0vetodream are treated with a bit of disdain. I really have no idea why his reports are treated as if they are leaks from Tim Cook's office.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
28 minutes ago at 02:47 am

Apple really should make it habit to update EVERY Mac model YEARLY, just like back in the Steve Jobs days. It's ridiculous that we are now consistently waiting a couple of years for Mac updates for the past ~5-6 years. Just look at any Mac model and the slow pace is stupid. 16" MacBook Pro? Last update was in 2019. iMac? It's been around a year now. Mac Pro? 2019 again. And now MacBook Air is gonna be 2 years away from an update, not to mention it was so neglected in the 2016-18 era.
You have to understand that there's the intel factor as well. Intel consistently failed to deliver their own roadmap in a timely fashion, and when they did, the delta improvements are not that significant. I cannot blame Apple to not refresh their lineup regularly.

I believe with Apple silicon, we would see a more consistent refreshes in the future since now Apple themselves know what kind of chips they're getting, since it's their own.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Falhófnir Avatar
Falhófnir
19 minutes ago at 02:56 am

You have to understand that there's the intel factor as well. Intel consistently failed to deliver their own roadmap in a timely fashion, and when they did, the delta improvements are not that significant. I cannot blame Apple to not refresh their lineup regularly.

I believe with Apple silicon, we would see a more consistent refreshes in the future since now Apple themselves know what kind of chips they're getting, since it's their own.
Intel was a factor, but AS doesn't guarantee regular yearly iPhone like refreshes. The iPad Pro lineup might be a better example, which usually gets refreshed at slightly over 12, but less than 18 month intervals (meaning there will be the odd year like 2019 where you won't see anything).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SirAnthonyHopkins Avatar
SirAnthonyHopkins
6 minutes ago at 03:09 am

The 2022 MacBook Air will also feature Apple Silicon, according to Kuo
Right? As opposed to what? Going back to using Intel silicon?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
38 minutes ago at 02:38 am
Too many leaks that mean nothing. I just want a timeline for upgraded Hardware. I’ll decide when I see it, whether it fits my need to upgrade. Other than that, this 'business' for clicks just wears me out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jony Ive and Co. Avatar
Jony Ive and Co.
36 minutes ago at 02:39 am
Apple really should make it habit to update EVERY Mac model YEARLY, just like back in the Steve Jobs days. It's ridiculous that we are now consistently waiting a couple of years for Mac updates for the past ~5-6 years. Just look at any Mac model and the slow pace is stupid. 16" MacBook Pro? Last update was in 2019. iMac? It's been around a year now. Mac Pro? 2019 again. And now MacBook Air is gonna be 2 years away from an update, not to mention it was so neglected in the 2016-18 era.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Jump' AirPods Pro Ad

Sunday March 14, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro-focused ad called "Jump" on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features of the earbuds in a creative way. In the spot, a man wearing AirPods Pro jump ropes through the city. It's set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco, and it features the tagline "Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro." ...
Read Full Article52 comments
justin long intel mac ad 2021

Former 'I'm a Mac' Actor Justin Long Throws Shade at M1 Apple Silicon in New Intel Ad Campaign

Wednesday March 17, 2021 5:10 am PDT by
Intel has called on the services of former "I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long in a series of new ads in which Apple's latest custom-made M1 processors are cast as inferior to newer laptops powered by Intel processors. Well known for his role in Apple's popular "Get a Mac" TV ad campaign from the 2000s, Long stars in a series of ads called "Justin Gets Real" on Intel's YouTube channel, beginning...
Read Full Article743 comments
Screen Shot 2021 03 08 at 1

March 23 Apple Event Rumored to Unveil New iPad Pro, AirPods 3, and AirTags

Monday March 15, 2021 4:49 am PDT by
Apple will hold its first event of 2021 on March 23 to reveal new products, according to a reliable Chinese leaker known as "Kang." The event could see the unveiling of new iPad Pro models, updated AirPods, and the long-awaited AirTags item trackers. Kang has said Apple's March event will be held on the same date as the OnePlus 9 reveal, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, opening up...
Read Full Article
DuckDuckGo vs Chrome Feature

DuckDuckGo Calls Out Google Search for 'Spying' on Users After Privacy Labels Go Live

Monday March 15, 2021 12:06 pm PDT by
Over the course of the last several weeks, Google has been adding App Privacy labels to its iOS apps in accordance with Apple's App Store rules, but it took Google multiple months to begin sharing the information. There was speculation that Google's delay meant that it had something to hide, which DuckDuckGo is leaning into with a new tweet that highlights Google's data collection and calls...
Read Full Article198 comments
iphone 12 red color fading

Some iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Models Losing Color From Aluminum Body

Monday March 15, 2021 10:02 am PDT by
Some iPhone 12 models have been losing color from their aluminum chassis, according to a new report from Svetapple.sk, which includes photos of a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 12 model that has been noticeably leached of color. The side of the iPhone 12 near the power button has faded to an orange shade and there's a clear delineation where the red coloring has worn off. Svetapple.sk says that the...
Read Full Article155 comments
ios 14

iOS 14.5: Apple Maps Could Feature Real-Time Crowd Data for Points of Interest

Monday March 15, 2021 5:02 am PDT by
With iOS and iPadOS 14.5 scheduled for an early spring release, Apple has begun testing a new feature that could provide Apple Maps users with real-time crowd data for points of interest, similar to Google Maps. In the iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta, an updated section in the "Location Services" menu of Apple's Privacy settings states that Apple will collect data from users, such as when a...
Read Full Article50 comments
magsafe1

Apple's Anti-Counterfeit Team Has Targeted Over 1 Million Listings on Instagram and Other Marketplaces in the Past Year

Tuesday March 16, 2021 2:00 pm PDT by
Apple has a dedicated team of experts that focus solely on ferreting out counterfeit products and stopping them from being sold. Apple shared the tidbit in a statement to Bloomberg on a piece about counterfeit iPhone chargers. The safety of our customers is our first priority, and the risks associated with counterfeit products can be very serious. We have a dedicated team of experts constantly ...
Read Full Article111 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

Kuo: AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021 11:55 pm PDT by
Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors. If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the AirPods 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the AirPods 3 would launch in the ...
Read Full Article61 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article44 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED

DigiTimes: 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display No Longer Expected to Ship Until At Least April

Wednesday March 17, 2021 2:44 am PDT by
Apple will not launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display until at least the second quarter of the year, which begins on April 1, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. From today's report: Epistar has become the exclusive supplier of miniLED chips to be used in 12.9-inch miniLED-backlit iPad Pro, with nearly 50% of the corresponding production capacity booked up for...
Read Full Article64 comments