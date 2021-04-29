Siri Response Suggests Find My Support Might Come to New Siri Remote

by

Apple has made no mention of Find My integration for the Siri Remote designed for the second-generation Apple TV 4K, but ‌Siri‌ responses to certain requests about the remote suggest that Apple could perhaps have such a feature in the works, or at the least, might have considered adding it.

find my siri remote
If you ask ‌Siri‌ to "Find my ‌Siri‌ remote," "Find my ‌Apple TV‌ remote," or even just "Find my remote," ‌Siri‌ will provide the following response: "You don't have any ‌Siri‌ Remotes linked to your iCloud account." The curious ‌Siri‌ response was first found by 9to5Mac. If you ask about another item that might perhaps have ‌Find My‌ integration with an AirTag, such as keys or a wallet, ‌Siri‌ says "You don't have any items set up in the ‌Find My‌ app."

If you ask about a device with no ‌Find My‌ integration like the Apple Pencil, ‌Siri‌ says "That type of device can't be set up in the ‌Find My‌ app, so I'm not able to find it for you." The new remote response is limited to iOS 14.5, and ‌Siri‌ does not understand the same request on devices running earlier versions of iOS, but there is one notable caveat here -- a MacRumors reader has pointed out that ‌Siri‌ will also sometimes give a similar response when asked to "‌Find My‌ AirPower," but other Apple devices don't seem to give the same answer.

apple tv 4k design clue
Prior to the launch of the revamped ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, there were rumors from Bloomberg suggesting the remote designed for the device would indeed have ‌Find My‌ integration to allow it to be found should it be lost in the house. When introducing the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and the new remote, though, Apple did not make any mention of ‌Find My‌ integration, nor is it anywhere on Apple's site or press materials related to the new devices. The remote also does not have a U1 chip like the AirTags for close-proximity location purposes.

It's possible that some kind of ‌Find My‌ integration is coming in the future, or that it's a feature that was considered for the ‌Siri‌ Remote and later scrapped, but it's not clear either way. We should find out more when the ‌Siri‌ Remote is available, or if Apple removes the ‌Siri‌ response from iOS.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 14
Tags: Siri Remote, Find My Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

SkippyThorson Avatar
SkippyThorson
45 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
Let’s address the elephant in the room…

Siri has absolutely no idea and didn’t understand the question. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Enclavean Avatar
Enclavean
44 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
Siri is very accurate, I asked her about a new iPad mini and she started laughing
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside Avatar
countryside
42 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Siri is a VERY credible source. Therefore, it appears Apple is testing the idea of renaming the AirPods to "Apple Pencil."



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
.max Avatar
.max
38 minutes ago at 12:37 pm

Yes, these devices get lost in a couch or whatever, but they do NOT typically leave the home
The whole premise of the AirTag ad was a guy getting sucked in a couch. Finding a remote there is a perfect use case for that scenario.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shanghaichica Avatar
Shanghaichica
23 minutes ago at 12:52 pm

Yes, Airtag tech would be super cool in the remote but it will be a nice bonus if it ever happens. Yes, these devices get lost in a couch or whatever, but they do NOT typically leave the home (obviously, someone's gonna have an exception to everything), it's just not the same as needing 'Find My' on a phone...or your iPad...or your Mac...or AirPods...or your keys...or bags – all things that regularly leave your house. Not a TV remote or a HomePod mini.
The Apple tv remote goes missing for months on end in my house ( 2 kids under 5). We find it in places you wouldn't expect. I would really find a trackable remote useful for that alone. I'm reluctant to add an airtag to the remote as I have a 2 year old and he might swollow it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
21 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Yeah, the remote really doesn't need U1 IMO... it rarely leaves the room, and never leaves the house, so just something to make it beep would be swell!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article206 comments
m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article563 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article219 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article162 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article70 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Will Reportedly Be Released Later Today [Update: It's Out Now]

Monday April 26, 2021 6:01 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article87 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article98 comments
apple tv color balance

Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the Apple TV HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new Apple TV 4K, but it works on existing Apple TV models too. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Available in the video section of the Apple...
Read Full Article165 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Hacker Group Mysteriously Removes Stolen Apple Schematics and Extortion Threat From Ransomware Website

Monday April 26, 2021 5:00 am PDT by
A ransomware group that last week stole schematics from Apple supplier Quanta Computer and threatened to release the trove of documents has mysteriously removed all references related to the extortion attempt from its dark web blog, MacRumors can confirm. The ransomware group known as REvil claimed last Tuesday that it had accessed the internal computers of Taiwan-based Quanta and managed to ...
Read Full Article104 comments
14

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.5 [Update: It's Out Now]

Sunday April 25, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article112 comments