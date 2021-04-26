iOS 14.5 Will Reportedly Be Released Later Today

Apple plans to release iOS 14.5 later today, according to media outlets like The New York Times and the UK's Financial Times. The software update has been in beta testing since February 1 and has a long list of new features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask with the assistance of an Apple Watch.

iOS 14.5 also introduces support for 5G in Dual-SIM mode on iPhone 12 models, new Waze-like features in Apple Maps, AirPlay 2 streaming for Apple Fitness+ workouts, new emoji, new Siri voices, support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game controllers, a redesigned Apple Podcasts app, a Battery Health bug fix for iPhone 11 models , and more.

Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple will also be enforcing App Tracking Transparency, which will require apps to receive a user's permission to track their activity across other apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes.

Apple previously confirmed that iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 will be released this week. The software updates will likely be released around 10 a.m. Pacific Time as usual (see our list of other time zones). We can likely expect the release of macOS 11.3 this week too given the Release Candidate version was seeded last week.