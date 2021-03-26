Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates.



The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the software provides an important security fixes and should be installed by all users. A security support document says that the update fixes a vulnerability that was actively exploited.

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Apple has fixed the issue by improved management of object lifetimes.

Apple has also released iOS and iPadOS 12.5.2, security updates that are available for older devices.