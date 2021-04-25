Here's When You Can Likely Download iOS 14.5

by

iOS 14.5 and associated updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are all launching soon, bringing the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch, AirTag support, dual-SIM 5G support, Siri improvements, updates for Podcasts, Maps, and News, and more.

14
As part of its April 20 press releases alongside the "Spring Loaded" media event, Apple revealed that iOS 14.5 and the other updates would be available "starting next week," meaning that we can expect them to debut sometime between April 26 and April 30. Apple has also informed developers that all apps must be built using the iOS 14 SDK and comply with App Tracking Transparency requirements starting Monday, April 26, suggesting we may see a release of the new operating system updates on that date.

Apple's iOS updates tend to come out around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so our best guess is that iOS 14.5 and related updates will be released at that time on Monday, April 26. While there are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, that seems to be a pretty reasonable guess, so we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:

  • Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HST
  • Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT
  • Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST
  • Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT
  • Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
  • New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT
  • London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST
  • Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST
  • Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK
  • Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST
  • Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
  • Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
  • Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
  • Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
  • Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
  • Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
  • Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
  • Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
  • Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day
  • Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
  • Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
  • Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

We'll update this article if we hear more information about Apple's launch timing for iOS 14.5 as we get closer.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

iLoveDeveloping Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
YES For god sake finally I can unlock my iPhone with a mask on! A year to late but whatever, we all need this like now!! ?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigchrisfgb Avatar
bigchrisfgb
1 hour ago at 10:25 am
A release on a Monday? Is it usually a Tuesday or Thursday?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SvenLorenz1975 Avatar
SvenLorenz1975
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Just make sure that you put up the big "14.5 is out now!" post on the main page one or two hours before it's actually released again. Those two hours of people saying where they live and that it hasn't been released there yet always make my day. /s
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArPe Avatar
ArPe
1 hour ago at 10:29 am
Cant wait to block all that data tracking and remind my frens to do the same.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
1 hour ago at 10:27 am

A release on a Monday? Is it usually a Tuesday or Thursday?
This was my thought too. These things are usually on Tuesday.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
59 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Unlocking a totally ruined FaceID in the time of the apocalypse with an Apple Watch?!

YES PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF MY SANITY.
Nurse Ratchet would like to have a word with you.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iOS 15 icon mock banner

Bloomberg: iOS 15 to Bring Redesigned iPad Home Screen, Updated Lock Screen, New Notification and Privacy Options

Thursday April 22, 2021 3:56 am PDT by
Apple will introduce several new features and enhancements in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 later this year, including a redesigned Home Screen for iPad, an updated Lock Screen, and new notification preferences for users, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. From the report:Apple Inc. is readying a major revamp of its mobile software that will include an upgrade to how users handle notifications, a...
Read Full Article179 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Stolen MacBook Pro Schematics Confirm Apple's Plans to Add More Ports and Remove Touch Bar

Wednesday April 21, 2021 10:31 am PDT by
Schematics stolen from Apple supplier Quanta Computer outline Apple's plans for the next-generation MacBook Pro models that are expected in 2021, and clearly confirm plans for additional ports and a return to MagSafe. MacRumors saw the schematics after they were leaked online, and some of them feature the logic board of the next-generation MacBook Pro. On the right side of the machine,...
Read Full Article586 comments
f1618938547

Apple Executive Says AirTags Designed to Track Items, Not Children or Pets

Thursday April 22, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
Following the announcement of AirTags this week, Apple's VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing, Kaiann Drance, and Apple's senior director of sensing and connectivity, Ron Huang, spoke with Fast Company about the Tile-like tracker and its design and privacy. Speaking about the design of AirTag, Drance says Apple wanted to create a simple yet unique design for the tracker, keeping in mind...
Read Full Article278 comments
maxresdefault

AirTag Tidbits: Maximum of 16 Per Apple ID, Low Battery Notifications on iPhone, and More

Thursday April 22, 2021 8:08 am PDT by
AirTag, announced this week and shipping on April 30, is Apple's long-rumored Tile-like tracker for locating and keeping a tab on items such as keys, wallets, and more. The iPhone accessory is a new product category for Apple, building on its Find My network. While AirTags won't be in the hands of customers until next week, we continue to learn more about Apple's latest gadget. YouTuber Rene ...
Read Full Article238 comments
13 inch macbook pro m1

14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With XDR Displays Expected to Launch Later This Year

Wednesday April 21, 2021 7:08 am PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Liquid Retina XDR display that uses mini-LED backlighting to achieve up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. With over 10,000 mini‑LEDs grouped into more than 2,500 local dimming zones, the display also has an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Apple has so far branded its mini-LED...
Read Full Article224 comments
airtag engraving 69

Apple Tries to Limit Offensive AirTag Engravings... With Mixed Results

Wednesday April 21, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
Apple's AirTag item trackers can be custom-engraved using text, numbers, and even emoji, but users looking to express some college humor will likely need to look elsewhere, because Apple's online AirTag personalization tool is easily offended. An AirTag is just big enough to fit up to four characters or up to three emoji. That might seem just enough to get dubiously creative with your...
Read Full Article189 comments
app store blue banner spotfiy

Spotify Calls Apple's App Store Restrictions 'An Abusive Power Grab'

Wednesday April 21, 2021 4:24 pm PDT by
At an App Store antitrust hearing that took place today, Spotify and Match Group (the company behind Tinder) accused Apple of abusing its App Store powers to to disadvantage rival services, reports Bloomberg. Spotify chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez said that Apple's rules are "nothing more than an abusive power grab." "Apple abuses its dominant position as a gatekeeper of the App Store...
Read Full Article360 comments
f1618938547

Watch: AirTag Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Thursday April 22, 2021 6:01 am PDT by
Apple's new AirTag item tracker will be available to order starting this Friday, April 23 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and it will begin arriving to customers on Friday, April 30. Priced at $29 each or $99 for a four pack, users can attach AirTags to personal belongings like a wallet, keys, purse, or backpack and then keep track of the location of those items in Apple's built-in Find My app on iPhone, ...
Read Full Article73 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Public Beta Testers

Friday April 23, 2021 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to public beta testers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one day after the the betas were provided to developers and just ahead of when Apple plans to release iOS and iPadOS 14.5. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.6 updates over...
Read Full Article35 comments
m1 imac orange

New iMac Tidbits: Headphone Jack on Side, Ethernet Port on Power Adapter, Spatial Audio and WiFi 6 Support, No SD Card Slot

Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation. In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
Read Full Article386 comments