Twitter Now Supports Viewing and Uploading 4K Images on iOS

Twitter today announced that iOS and Android users are now able to view and upload 4K images when using the mobile Twitter apps.



To view and uploaded images in 4K, Twitter users can opt for high-quality images under the "Data Usage" setting in the Twitter preferences.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

Twitter has been testing higher resolution photo uploads with a limited number of Twitter users since March, but the feature has now rolled out for everyone. Twitter already supports high-resolution images on the web.