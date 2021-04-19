Third-Party AirTags Accessories Continuing to Surface Ahead of Apple Event on April 20

by

Back in January, we saw a few promotional images for third-party AirTags accessories from both Nomad and Spigen's Cyrill brand, and while Apple's item trackers have yet to launch, we're now seeing more signs of similar accessories starting to show up in the wild.

An increasing number of sellers on eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and other online marketplaces are now offering ‌AirTags‌ holders for sale as details on the device continue to spread.

airtags straps featured
MacRumors has also received a pair of images of one particularly interesting set of straps that our source says are made of a similar material as the fluoroelastomer Apple uses for its Apple Watch Sport Bands. The band design appears to have a snap closure to secure the AirTag and a short leash with an opening at the opposite end to allow the strap to be secured to an object to be tracked.

airtags strap 2
An image of a very similar but not identical design has been shared on Weibo today by leaker UnclePan (via DuanRui). This design appears to rely on the elasticity of the strap rather than a snap to hold the AirTag in place.

airtags straps 3
The increasing number of third-party ‌AirTags‌ accessories comes just ahead of Apple's "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, although it's still unknown whether the accessory will make an appearance at the event. The first hints of ‌AirTags‌ surfaced in leaked code two years ago, and they've yet to be officially unveiled, but information on them is clearly circulating among accessory manufacturers.

Apple's infrastructure to support ‌AirTags‌ is already in place, as the company earlier this month launched its Find My network accessory program that lets third-party devices like Belkin earbuds, Chipolo item trackers, and VanMoof e-bikes be tracked right in the Find My app.

‌AirTags‌ are expected to work in exactly the same manner, except with Ultra Wideband U1 chip support that would allow for greater accuracy than standard Bluetooth and even an augmented reality experience to help direct you right to a lost item.

Tag: AirTags Guide

Top Rated Comments

BF1M Avatar
BF1M
55 minutes ago at 08:36 pm
The perfect 19.99 accessory for my 79.99 AirTag.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
32 minutes ago at 08:58 pm

I just realized someone should make AirTag jewelry. Was thinking in the vein of DogTags. Apple’s AR strategy so we can have information overlayed so we don’t forget people’s names. I’m honestly struggling to find a use for these but I guess these are more an accessory than a product.
One for my dog, one for my bike, one for my luggage, one for my messenger bag, one for my underpants (so i can find out where the underpants gnomes take it), one for the Ben & Jerry‘s pint in the freezer, one for...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
24 minutes ago at 09:06 pm

• keys
• pets
• bags
• bicycle (maybe other vehicles)
• underpants

Anything else?
- dignity
- amazon boxes used to entrap porch pirates
- neighborhood squirrels, to see where they go at night
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Santabean2000 Avatar
Santabean2000
53 minutes ago at 08:37 pm
I'll be in for one. Looking forward to the event!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
45 minutes ago at 08:46 pm
The smaller hole at the end reminds me of everybody’s favorite 5th generation iPod touch feature: the loop.

[IMG width="162px"]https://i.alza.cz/ImgW.ashx?fd=f4&cd=JA941lb&i=1.jpg[/IMG]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BF1M Avatar
BF1M
32 minutes ago at 08:58 pm

I think most of the rumors have been saying numbers around $35
$19.00 would be the sweet spot. $35.00 sounds right on brand for Apple though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Top Stories 57 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Event Next Tuesday, Mini-LED iPad Pro, iPhone Rumors

Saturday April 17, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It feels like we've been waiting forever for new Apple products, but the wait is almost over as Apple has announced a media event for next Tuesday, so make sure to tune into MacRumors for full coverage of everything Apple announces. While that was the big news this week, we also got some new details on Apple's iPhone plans for 2022 and 2023 courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and we also saw...
Read Full Article12 comments
flat imac 3d 3 teal

Reliable Leaker Hints Redesigned Colorful iMac to Debut at 'Spring Loaded' Event

Saturday April 17, 2021 4:43 am PDT by
Reliable leaker known as l0vetodream has hinted that Apple may debut its rumored redesigned and colorful iMac at its "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20. In a tweet, the leaker posted an image of Apple's logo used for marketing the upcoming event and an image of the retro rainbow Apple logo alongside the colorful lineup of G3 iMacs. Apple leaker Jon Prosser previously reported that...
Read Full Article266 comments
duan rui iphone 12 13 notch

New Images Show Smaller iPhone 13 Notch Compared to iPhone 12

Saturday April 17, 2021 11:38 pm PDT by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has shared more images that could give us our best look yet at Apple's redesigned notch for the iPhone 13. The new pictures follow similar images shared by the leaker last week, but the latest shots include a comparison with the existing iPhone 12 notch. DuanRui posted three images on Twitter that apparently originate from Weibo, although source details remain...
Read Full Article169 comments
iPad Pro Feature Orange

Wedbush Analysts Say 'Spring Loaded' Event Will Debut New iPads With 'Modest Price Increase,' Along With 'a Few Surprises'

Monday April 19, 2021 6:37 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro at its "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, along with "a few surprises," according to Wedbush analysts. In a new note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe explained that the iPad will be the main focus of Apple's "Spring Loaded" event, with new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and ...
Read Full Article169 comments
important battery message iphone 11

Some iPhone 11 Users Seeing Increased Battery Health Percentages After iOS 14.5 Recalibration Process

Friday April 16, 2021 6:32 am PDT by
In the sixth beta of iOS 14.5, Apple introduced a recalibration process for the battery health reporting system on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate battery health estimates for some users. Apple said this process might take a few weeks to be completed, and now that two weeks have passed since the sixth beta of iOS 14.5 was released, some users are...
Read Full Article31 comments
third gen Apple pencil leaked video

Video of Alleged Third-Generation Apple Pencil Leaks Ahead of Apple Event

Friday April 16, 2021 6:13 am PDT by
A video purporting to be of the third-generation Apple Pencil has today been shared online, showing a glossy finish that mirrors previous leaks. New ✏️ ready to 🚢 #AppleEvent @TommyBo50387266 pic.twitter.com/s4RCDwDi5M— 漢尼斯·拉斯納 🇨🇳 (@ileakeer) April 16, 2021 The brief video from Twitter account @ileakeer, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows an Apple Pencil with a glossy finish much like the...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPad Pro

New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Be 0.5mm Thicker to Accommodate Mini-LED Display

Monday April 19, 2021 11:30 am PDT by
The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be thicker than the previous-generation version, likely due to the inclusion of the mini-LED display. We've heard several rumors about the change in thickness, and now leaked design images have confirmed it. A source that designs accessories for Apple devices sent MacRumors a series of photos that feature exact dimensions for the new iPad Pro models, and...
Read Full Article185 comments
parler app

Apple Approves Parler to Return to App Store

Monday April 19, 2021 7:51 am PDT by
Following the removal of the app in January, Apple will now allow the social media app Parler to return to the App Store following changes to how the social media network moderates content, CNN reports. On April 14, in a letter to Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck obtained by CNN, Apple said that the app has improved the way it moderates content, and says those changes are "sufficient" for it...
Read Full Article247 comments
iphone 12 120hz thumbnail feature

LTPO Displays Supporting 120Hz Refresh Rates Again Rumored for iPhone 13 Pro Models

Friday April 16, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
The two higher-end "iPhone 13 Pro" models that are coming in 2021 are expected to use LTPO display technology to enable 120Hz refresh rates, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young reaffirmed the detail in a tweet that said he'd heard rumors about only one model featuring LTPO, which he says is inaccurate. Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one ...
Read Full Article99 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Anker's MagSafe-Compatible Battery Pack

Thursday April 15, 2021 9:39 am PDT by
Anker, a company known for its range of accessories designed for Apple products, recently came out with one of the first MagSafe-compatible battery packs, so we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares to a standard battery pack. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, Anker's power bank looks like a typical battery pack, but it has magnets built in...
Read Full Article41 comments