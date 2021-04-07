Apple Announces Find My Network With Support for Third-Party Devices

by

Apple today announced the launch of its Find My network accessory program, which is designed to allow third-party Bluetooth devices to be tracked in the ‌Find My‌ app right alongside your Apple devices.

apple find my network
According to Apple, the first accessory companies to take advantage of the new ‌Find My‌ integration include Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof, with devices set to be available beginning next week.

VanMoof's newest S3 and X3 e-bikes will integrate with ‌Find My‌, as will Belkin's Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and the Chipolo ONE Spot item finder. Apple says that additional third-party manufacturers will offer Find My-enabled products and accessories soon.

"For more than a decade, our customers have relied on ‌Find My‌ to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "Now we're bringing the powerful finding capabilities of ‌Find My‌, one of our most popular services, to more people with the ‌Find My‌ network accessory program. We're thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilizing this technology, and can't wait to see what other partners create."

Apple has a strict set of rules for devices that are part of the ‌Find My‌ Network accessory program, and all third-party products must adhere to all of the privacy protections of the ‌Find My‌ Network.

find my app items tab
Participating ‌Find My‌ products will be able to be found in the "Items" tab and will have a "Works with Apple ‌Find My‌" badge. You will be able to see ‌Find My‌ accessories in the ‌Find My‌ app under the Items tab, where they can be tracked like Apple products. Third-party accessories can be added to the ‌Find My‌ app on devices running iOS 14.3 and later or macOS Big Sur 11.1 and later.

‌Find My‌ accessories will be able to be tracked on a map and there will be an option to play a sound to locate a lost device. Items can be put into a Lost Mode, which locks them to an Apple ID and prevents another person from pairing to it. Items can be associated with a phone number and message in case someone finds it, and users can get notifications when an item's location becomes available.

find my lost mode
Third-party ‌Find My‌ devices will be able to take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network that uses crowdsourced data from millions of Apple devices to detect missing devices or items and report an approximate location back to the owner.

works with apple find my
Apple today also announced a draft specification for chipset manufacturers that will be released later in the spring. It will allow third-party device manufacturers to take advantage of the Ultra Wideband technology in U1-equipped Apple devices, such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineups. U1 integration will allow for a more precise, directionally aware item location experience.

Top Rated Comments

WiseAJ Avatar
WiseAJ
7 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Wish I could use the Find My network to find where Apple is hiding the AirTags announcement at.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nate13 Avatar
nate13
10 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Seems like a missed opportunity to announce Airtags, unless they want to promote the other companies using their system first as a demonstration that they aren't really eating Tile's lunch. I wonder if Tile will step up to the plate and integrate with this?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lemon Olive Avatar
Lemon Olive
4 minutes ago at 10:17 am
How about making it possible to actually find AirPods with this? The criteria for finding AirPods with FindMy is so ridiculous that it could never be usable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
iphone 13 pro macotakara

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article110 comments
new m1 chip

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase

Tuesday April 6, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
Technicians in China have reportedly succeeded in upgrading the memory and storage of the M1 chip, suggesting that Apple's integrated custom silicon for the Mac may be more flexible than previously thought. Reports of maintenance technicians being able to expand the memory and storage of M1 Macs began circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, but now international reports have...
Read Full Article149 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
imac 2020 mockup

Credible Leaker Says New iMac to Feature 'Really Big' Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Model

Saturday April 3, 2021 11:45 am PDT by
Credible leaker l0vetodream today endorsed widespread speculation that one of the newly redesigned iMacs, expected to launch sometime this year, will feature a larger display than the current largest offering in the iMac lineup. Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. Apple is rumored to be replacing both with updated designs and faster performance. Its desktop computer has not ...
Read Full Article418 comments
tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

Saturday April 3, 2021 1:26 am PDT by
In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against." Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5,...
Read Full Article116 comments
maxresdefault

Microsoft Pits Surface Pro 7 Against iPad Pro, Says Surface is 'Still the Better Choice'

Monday April 5, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Microsoft today shared an ad that pits the Surface Pro 7 against Apple's iPad Pro, in a continuation of a Surface Pro 7 vs. MacBook ad campaign that kicked off in January. The ad highlights the Surface Pro 7's kickstand, pointing out that the iPad does not have a built-in kickstand option, and it calls the iPad Pro's keyboard "a lot heavier" than the Surface option. Microsoft also goes...
Read Full Article373 comments
tim cook apple park

Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article317 comments
fortnite apple featured

Facebook Doesn't Want to Give Apple Requested Documents in Epic v. Apple Fight [Updated]

Monday April 5, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Facebook and Apple are squabbling over document requests in the ongoing Epic v. Apple legal battle, according to a new discovery letter filed with the court today. Facebook is involved because Facebook executive Vivek Sharma is set to testify on behalf of Epic. Apple wants a "limited set of documents" that are needed for a fair cross examination of Sharma, who plans to testify about Apple's...
Read Full Article83 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article54 comments