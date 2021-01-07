Accessory Makers Begin Preparing for AirTags Launch
Amid rumors that Apple's long-rumored AirTag product is going to launch in 2021, accessory makers have begun preparing and planning for accessories to house the AirTags.
Nomad, known for its range of Apple device cases, chargers, and more, has plans for an AirTags Keychain and an AirTags Glasses Holder, as highlighted by leaker Evan Blass.
Apple does not generally provide accessory makers with details on its product plans ahead of when new devices launch, so the renders that Nomad has created as part of a 2021 product plan are likely based on rumors and are not representative of any kind of final accessory design. The keychain designed by Nomad features a thin leather housing that appears to be created for a square-shaped AirTag, while the "AirTags Glasses Holder" has a rounded design.
Rumors to date suggest that the AirTags will feature a disc-like design with a white front and a silver backing with an Apple logo, though the AirTags design has yet to be confirmed.
AirTags will work similarly to other item trackers like Tile, allowing users to attach them to various important accessories like cameras, wallets, keys, glasses, and more to be able to locate those items should they become lost. Rumors indicate AirTags will feature a built-in U1 ultra wideband chip for accurate indoor positioning information that will also allow for augmented reality-based tracking functionality.
We've been seeing signs of AirTags since iOS 13, and there were rumors suggesting Apple was planning for a 2020 launch, but that did not end up happening. Earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will release the AirTags at some point in 2021, though he did not provide more specific information.
Technically you could do that with a tile, or some other Bluetooth tracker. Or an entire iPhone of course would work as well. Just don’t be a perv and we should all be fine!
Imagine I was some crazy nutter for a moment, who has an obsession with some female I saw in a club.
What I want to know, and perhaps someone can explain:
What's going to stop me from slipping one of these into the bottom of her bag whilst she's distracted and just waiting, then finding out where she lives as she drives home, and goes into her house/flat?
Me looking at my life... ?
If you forget things enough to warrant using one of these, and that is your intended use for this product, I think it would be best to take a long, hard look at your life.
I'm reporting you, for this extremely creepy comment.
