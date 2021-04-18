New Images Show Smaller iPhone 13 Notch Compared to iPhone 12

Leaker known as "DuanRui" has shared more images that could give us our best look yet at Apple's redesigned notch for the iPhone 13. The new pictures follow similar images shared by the leaker last week, but the latest shots include a comparison with the existing iPhone 12 notch.



DuanRui posted three images on Twitter that apparently originate from Weibo, although source details remain unclear. All include what appear to be "film samples" or screen protectors similar to those shown in the previous images, except here you can see a clear reduction in notch width compared to the iPhone 12.

The reduced width is enabled by the earpiece being integrated into the top bezel, above the TrueDepth camera and Face ID components, indicated by the space left in the middle. According to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara, the ‌iPhone 13‌'s TrueDepth camera array is "getting narrower" because the receiver at the top of the display will move to the edge of the case.

DigiTimes claimed in February that the ‌iPhone 13‌ will feature a redesigned Face ID system that will allow for a smaller notch at the top of the screen. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that the ‌iPhone 13‌ will have a smaller notch, although he did not mention the earpiece being repositioned.

A previously leaked 3D-printed mockup suggests that compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro will feature a notch that is 5.35mm in height, as opposed to 5.30mm, and 26.80mm in width, down from 34.83mm.



The iPhone notch has gone unchanged since it debuted on the iPhone X in 2017, and Apple could take advantage of the redesign to include more on-screen details on either side of the notch, where cellular information and battery icon currently reside.

Other ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ rumors have suggested that the device will feature 120Hz "ProMotion" displays, a faster A15 chip, larger batteries, and more. Apple's new flagship smartphones are expected to drop in the fall. See our dedicated iPhone 13 roundup for all the details.