iPhone 13 Rumor Recap: Smaller Notch, Larger Batteries, 120Hz for Pro Models, Improved 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and More

by

While we are likely at least six months away from Apple unveiling the so-called iPhone 13 lineup, rumors about the devices are starting to accumulate, so we've put together this recap of everything that is expected so far.

iPhone 13 Notch Feature2
The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four models and the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting that there will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. These names are simply placeholders, as Apple could certainly decide to use iPhone 12s branding or entirely different naming.

Key features expected across all four iPhone 13 models:

  • A15 chip: A faster system-on-a-chip in the next iPhones is a virtual guarantee, with the iPhone 13 lineup expected to be equipped with an Apple-designed A15 chip manufactured by TSMC based on its 5nm+ process.
  • Smaller notch: The notch that houses the front camera and Face ID components will be reduced in size on iPhone 13 models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has achieved this feat by integrating various Face ID sensors into a single module, according to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.
  • Larger batteries: iPhone 13 models will have larger battery capacities than iPhone 12 models, thanks to some space-saving design choices inside the upcoming devices, such as an integrated SIM card slot on the logic board, according to Kuo. iPhone 13 models are expected to be slightly heavier as a result.
  • Sensor-shift camera stabilization: Apple plans to expand sensor-shift image stabilization to all iPhone 13 models, according to Kuo and DigiTimes. This likely means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max's Wide lens with sensor-shift will be expanded to the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The technology stabilizes the camera's sensor instead of the lens for even greater image stabilization and improved photo quality.
  • 5G enhancements: iPhone 13 models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem, according to Kuo and DigiTimes. Built on a 5nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models, which could contribute to longer battery life. With the X60 modem, iPhone 13 models would also be able to aggregate 5G data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously to achieve an optimal combination of high-speed and low-latency network coverage.
  • Wi-Fi 6E: iPhone 13 models will be the first to support Wi-Fi 6E, according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley. Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band. The additional spectrum will provide a lot more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.
  • Lightning connector: Despite previously predicting that Apple would release a high-end iPhone without a Lightning connector in 2021, Kuo recently said there will be "no portless design" this year. Kuo expects iPhones to continue using Apple's proprietary Lightning connector for the "foreseeable future."
  • mmWave expansion: A supplier-focused report from the Economic Daily News suggested that iPhone 13 models may support ultra-fast mmWave 5G in additional countries outside of the United States.

New features expected to be exclusive to the two iPhone 13 Pro models:

  • 120Hz display: iPhone 13 Pro models will be equipped with low-power LTPO displays with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, and leakers such as Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser. A 120Hz refresh rate would result in smoother or more "buttery" content and scrolling. Like the 2017 and newer iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro models will likely have a power-preserving "ProMotion" feature with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.
  • Ultra Wide lens improvements: iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and autofocus, compared to ƒ/2.4 and fixed focus on iPhone 12 models, according to Barclays analysts and Kuo. The Ultra Wide lens will also be gaining sensor-shift stabilization, according to DigiTimes.

Apple typically announces its new iPhone lineup in September, but the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled in October, a delay that was attributed to the pandemic. Bookmark our regularly updated iPhone 13 roundup linked below to keep track of the latest rumors.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13

Top Rated Comments

Populus Avatar
Populus
19 minutes ago at 08:42 am
What about Touch ID under the display? In the middle of a pandemic, where it is more and more difficult to unlock the phone wearing masks, I won't understand Apple not implementing it on the 2021 lineup. I understand that they didn't implement it on the iPhone 12 lineup because the design of an iPhone takes years. But hell, even on the Side button, like the iPad Air 4!

I was seriously thinking on getting this year's iPhone mini, but if we have to rely only on FaceID to unlock the iPhone, I am waiting yet another year. And nope, I don't have an Apple Watch.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
40 minutes ago at 08:21 am
I’m glad Apple continues to improve battery life in the iPhone every year

Hopefully 5G in the iPhone 13 will be much improved over the 12 as well as more coverage throughout the country

Definitely looking forward to this getting released in September this year!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
John Connor Avatar
John Connor
38 minutes ago at 08:23 am
It's looking more like an 'S' upgrade to me. So far.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iapplelove Avatar
iapplelove
35 minutes ago at 08:25 am
After years with my launch iPhone X, I’m pretty sick of the notch. I actually use to like it, or not be bothered by it.

But lots of better looking phones now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Billdoe Avatar
Billdoe
25 minutes ago at 08:35 am

[IMG width="251px"]https://images.macrumors.com/images-new/macrumorsthreadlogo@3x.png[/IMG] ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/05/iphone-13-rumor-recap/')

While we are likely at least six months away from Apple unveiling the so-called iPhone 13 lineup ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-13/'), rumors about the devices are starting to accumulate, so we've put together this recap of everything that is expected so far.



The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four models and the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting that there will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. These names are simply placeholders, as Apple could certainly decide to use iPhone 12s branding or entirely different naming.

Key features expected across all four iPhone 13 models:

* A15 chip: A faster system-on-a-chip in the next iPhones is a virtual guarantee, with the iPhone 13 lineup expected to be equipped with an Apple-designed A15 chip manufactured by TSMC ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/18/tsmc-apple-5nm-plus-4nm-chips/') based on its 5nm+ process.
* Smaller notch: The notch that houses the front camera and Face ID components will be reduced in size ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/01/iphone-13-pro-120hz-kuo/') on iPhone 13 models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has achieved this feat by integrating various Face ID sensors into a single module ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/21/iphone-13-smaller-notch-pro-cameras-larger-cis/'), according to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.
* Larger batteries: iPhone 13 models will have larger battery capacities ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/01/iphone-13-pro-120hz-kuo/') than iPhone 12 models, thanks to some space-saving design choices inside the upcoming devices, such as an integrated SIM card slot on the logic board, according to Kuo. iPhone 13 models are expected to be slightly heavier as a result.
* Sensor-shift camera stabilization: Apple plans to expand sensor-shift image stabilization ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/20/sensor-shift-all-iphone-13-models-rumor/') to all iPhone 13 models, according to Kuo and DigiTimes. This likely means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max's Wide lens with sensor-shift will be expanded to the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The technology stabilizes the camera's sensor instead of the lens for even greater image stabilization and improved photo quality.
* 5G enhancements: iPhone 13 models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/24/iphone-13-snapdragon-x60-5g-modem/'), according to Kuo and DigiTimes. Built on a 5nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models, which could contribute to longer battery life. With the X60 modem, iPhone 13 models would also be able to aggregate 5G data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously to achieve an optimal combination of high-speed and low-latency network coverage.
* Wi-Fi 6E: iPhone 13 models will be the first to support Wi-Fi 6E ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/26/iphone-13-wi-fi-6e-rumor/'), according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley. Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band. The additional spectrum will provide a lot more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.
* Lightning connector: Despite previously predicting that Apple would release a high-end iPhone without a Lightning connector in 2021, Kuo recently said there will be "no portless design" this year. Kuo expects iPhones to continue using Apple's proprietary Lightning connector for the "foreseeable future." ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/02/iphone-keeping-lightning-no-usb-c/')
* mmWave expansion: A supplier-focused report from the Economic Daily News suggested that iPhone 13 models may support ultra-fast mmWave 5G in additional countries ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/04/iphone-13-may-feature-mmwave-5g-in-more-countries/') outside of the United States.

New features expected to be exclusive to the two iPhone 13 Pro models:

* 120Hz display: iPhone 13 Pro models will be equipped with low-power LTPO displays with support for a 120Hz refresh rate ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/01/iphone-13-pro-120hz-kuo/'), according to Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, and leakers such as Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser. A 120Hz refresh rate would result in smoother or more "buttery" content and scrolling. Like the 2017 and newer iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro models will likely have a power-preserving "ProMotion" feature with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.
* Ultra Wide lens improvements: iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/02/iphone-13-upgraded-ultra-wide-lens-rumor/') with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and autofocus, compared to ƒ/2.4 and fixed focus on iPhone 12 models, according to Barclays analysts and Kuo. The Ultra Wide lens will also be gaining sensor-shift stabilization ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/03/iphone-13-pro-sensor-shift-ultra-wide/'), according to DigiTimes.

Apple typically announces its new iPhone lineup in September, but the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled in October, a delay that was attributed to the pandemic. Bookmark our regularly updated iPhone 13 roundup linked below to keep track of the latest rumors.

Article Link: iPhone 13 Rumor Recap: Smaller Notch, Larger Batteries, 120Hz for Pro Models, Improved 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and More ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/05/iphone-13-rumor-recap/')
Let’s not forget about under-the-screen Touch ID. That guy on Twitter L0vetodream seems to be pushing that pretty heavily so it seems likely that’ll be happening this year too, he’s almost always accurate in his leaks. Bringing Touch ID back + the addition of a 120Hz display would make this year’s iPhone the best in years. Only two things I’ve really been looking forward to.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ColdShadow Avatar
ColdShadow
9 minutes ago at 08:52 am

After years with my launch iPhone X, I’m pretty sick of the notch. I actually use to like it, or not be bothered by it.

But lots of better looking phones now.
Exactly.
Can’t wait for this ugly and dated notch to go in history.
and I used to not care when I first got my iPhone X.
Just look how more modern and sleek Note 20 Ultra looks next to 12 Pro Max ..?

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple transfer google photos 1

Apple Launches Service for Transferring iCloud Photos and Videos to Google Photos

Wednesday March 3, 2021 12:04 pm PST by
Apple this week introduced a new service that's designed to make it quick and easy for iCloud users to transfer their stored photos and videos to Google Photos. As outlined in an Apple support document, you can go to Apple's privacy website and sign in to see the "Transfer a copy of your data" option. If you select this and go through all the steps, Apple will transfer your iCloud photos and ...
Read Full Article193 comments
PIA23764 RoverNamePlateonMars web

NASA Mars Perseverance Rover Uses Same PowerPC Chipset Found in 1998 G3 iMac

Tuesday March 2, 2021 3:21 am PST by
NASA's Perseverance rover, which recently made history landing on the surface of Mars, is powered by the same processor used in an iMac more than 23 years old. Image Credit: NASA As reported by NewScientist (via Gizmodo), the rover includes the PowerPC 750 processor, the same chip used in the G3 iMac in 1998. The main chipset is the same; however, there are differences between the...
Read Full Article189 comments
rosetta 2

Rosetta May Be Removed From M1 Macs in Some Regions on macOS 11.3

Tuesday March 2, 2021 5:20 pm PST by
Installing the upcoming macOS 11.3 software update on an M1 Mac may result in Rosetta 2 being removed in one or more regions around the world. In the third beta of macOS 11.3 seeded to developers for testing today, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser uncovered new strings in the beta's code indicating that "Rosetta will be removed upon installing this update." Another new string reads "Rosetta ...
Read Full Article345 comments
iphone 6 in hand

Apple Faces Another iPhone Lawsuit Over 'Programmed Obsolescence'

Monday March 1, 2021 6:44 am PST by
Apple faces a new class-action lawsuit that accuses it of deliberately releasing iOS updates that slowly reduce the performance of an iPhone, forcing customers to upgrade their devices. The lawsuit comes from the Portuguese Consumer Protection Agency, Deco Proteste (via Marketeer), which in a statement says that it will proceed with a case against the Cupertino tech giant because it...
Read Full Article312 comments
magsafe charging brick feature

Prosser: iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack to Feature Reverse Charging

Monday March 1, 2021 1:18 pm PST by
Apple is working on MagSafe-compatible battery packs that will be compatible with the iPhone 12 models, and leaker Jon Prosser today said on the Genius Bar podcast that one version of the battery pack will feature "reverse charging." According to Prosser, Apple is working on two versions of the battery packs, one that's a standard version and one that's a premium version with reverse...
Read Full Article103 comments
Screen Shot 2021 03 03 at 11

MagSafe Charging Port for iPhone Appears in Apple Patent

Wednesday March 3, 2021 1:30 am PST by
In a newly granted patent, Apple envisions a type of connectivity port using an iteration of its magnetic MagSafe charger to charge an iPhone, potentially paving the way for a future without Lightning. Submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday (via Patently Apple), the patent outlines a three-pinned MagSafe charger, similar to the ones found in older MacBook...
Read Full Article106 comments
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

iPhone Sticking With Lightning Port Over USB-C for 'Foreseeable Future'

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," with no intention of switching to USB-C, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In spite of much of the industry moving toward USB-C, Apple will not be using it to replace the Lightning connector on the iPhone 13, or indeed on any iPhone model for the time being. In a note seen by MacRumors yesterday,...
Read Full Article286 comments
iPad mini pro feature

Sketchy Rumor Claims 'iPad Mini Pro' Launching in Second Half of 2021

Wednesday March 3, 2021 3:04 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a sixth-generation iPad mini in the first half of 2021, possibly as soon as this March, based on long-standing rumors. However, a new rumor out of Asia that has gained traction in the last 24 hours suggests an "iPad mini Pro" will arrive in the second half of this year. According to a post on Korean blog Naver, whose rumor track record is unknown, the device...
Read Full Article80 comments
apple pencil 3 leak

New Apple Pencil Allegedly Leaks With Glossy Finish and Redesigned Tip

Wednesday March 3, 2021 6:17 am PST by
Images supposedly depicting a third-generation Apple Pencil have been shared on Twitter by the leaker known as "Mr. White." The purported new Apple Pencil appears to share a very similar design to the current, second-generation Apple Pencil, which is shorter than the previous version and charges inductively on the side of an iPad. The updated Apple Pencil appears to have a glossy...
Read Full Article60 comments
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Watch ECG Feature Gets Approved in Australia

Wednesday March 3, 2021 2:07 am PST by
The Australian government has approved ECG functionality on the Apple Watch, giving Apple the all-clear to launch the feature for Apple Watch users in the country, according to a regulatory document first spotted by The 8-Bit. Earlier last month, the Apple Watch's irregular heart rhythm notification received approval in Australia, although ECG did not. Irregular heart rhythm is a feature...
Read Full Article40 comments