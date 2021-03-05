iPhone 13 Rumor Recap: Smaller Notch, Larger Batteries, 120Hz for Pro Models, Improved 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and More

While we are likely at least six months away from Apple unveiling the so-called iPhone 13 lineup, rumors about the devices are starting to accumulate, so we've put together this recap of everything that is expected so far.



The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four models and the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting that there will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. These names are simply placeholders, as Apple could certainly decide to use iPhone 12s branding or entirely different naming.

Key features expected across all four iPhone 13 models:

New features expected to be exclusive to the two iPhone 13 Pro models:

120Hz display: iPhone 13 Pro models will be equipped with low-power LTPO displays with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, and leakers such as Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser. A 120Hz refresh rate would result in smoother or more "buttery" content and scrolling. Like the 2017 and newer iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro models will likely have a power-preserving "ProMotion" feature with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Ultra Wide lens improvements: iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and autofocus, compared to ƒ/2.4 and fixed focus on iPhone 12 models, according to Barclays analysts and Kuo. The Ultra Wide lens will also be gaining sensor-shift stabilization, according to DigiTimes.

Apple typically announces its new iPhone lineup in September, but the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled in October, a delay that was attributed to the pandemic. Bookmark our regularly updated iPhone 13 roundup linked below to keep track of the latest rumors.