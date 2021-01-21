iPhone 13 Rumored to Feature Smaller Notch, Pro Model Cameras to Use Larger Image Sensor

Apple's iPhone 13 series will feature a redesigned Face ID system that will allow for a smaller notch at the top of the screen, according to a new report today.



The rumor comes via hit-and-miss Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes, whose supply chain sources also claim that the ultra wide-angle lens in Apple's next-generation iPhones is due for an upgrade.



The next-generation iPhones' Face ID system will see some design changes with the size of the notch at the top of the screen to shrink and their ultrawide angle lens upgraded from 5P to 6P, the sources said. The new design integrates Rx, Tx and flood illuminator into the same camera module, similar to that of a LiDAR scanner in the back camera module, to enable smaller notch sizes, the sources stated.

This is the third time that we've heard rumors of a thinner or shallower notch for the ‌iPhone 13‌. Japanese site Mac Otakara has previously cited sources within the Chinese supply chain that say the same thing, while leaker "Ice Universe" has also claimed a smaller notch is coming this year.

Both rumors have suggested that rather than being reduced in width, the notch may be reduced in height to make it less noticeable, so it's possible the 2021 ‌iPhone‌ models will have a notch that's the same length but not as tall.

Today's story claims that the new Face ID camera module will be supplied by Foxconn and Korea-based LG Innotek, while the front-facing camera modules will be supplied by O-Film.

In addition, DigiTimes' sources claim that the ‌iPhone 13‌ series will "continue to use the 7P lens module" used in last year's iPhones. However, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models will feature a larger CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) bringing "resolution improvements," while the non-Pro models will inherit the CIS used in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:



The sources revealed that the Pro family of the next-generation iPhones reportedly will feature a newly-designed CIS, while the other models will adopt the CIS used by the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ devices. The CIS will be supplied mainly by Sony, the sources said.

The rumors come from the same DigiTimes story that appeared on Wednesday in a preview version, claiming that the entire ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup will feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.