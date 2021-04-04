Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

by

Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise.

iphone 13 pro macotakara
According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the same design change.

The alleged ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro mockup, which is presumably based on leaked design drawings that frequently circulate among case manufacturers and others well ahead of Apple's official unveiling, also shows the front-facing camera moved to the left side of the notch, a change compared to its current location to the right side of the notch. Pictures of the alleged front glass panel for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup shared with MacRumors also show a cutout on the left side of the notch for the camera.

Mac Otakara has also shared specific dimensions of the notch for the upcoming ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, demonstrating how much the notch is expected to shrink. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the mockup suggests the 2021 Pro iPhone will feature a notch that is 5.35 mm in height vs. 5.30 mm for the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, and 26.80 mm in width, down from 34.83 mm. Visually, the notch will be smaller in width but will be slightly taller.

Rumors about a smaller notch have been present since the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ X, which first introduced the TrueDepth system and the notch. Apple may be able to reduce the footprint of the notch thanks to the relocation of the earpiece and the repositioning of the front camera. Other than the reduced notch, the images shared by Macotakara reveal no changes to the rear camera or other aspects of the ‌iPhone‌'s design.

iphone 13 pro mockup rear
While lacking in design changes, the ‌iPhone 13‌ is rumored to come with some key new features. The higher-end ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max are rumored to come with a ProMotion 120Hz display, and the entire lineup is expected to feature a faster A15 chip, improved cameras, and new colors, including matte black.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Tag: macotakara.jp

Top Rated Comments

and 1989 others Avatar
and 1989 others
23 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
Who made that? Was it 'design tech' at the pre-school this week?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
29 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
So unless there’s more information displayed, what’s the benefit. I understand that technology involves but don’t see the big deal here.
And the mock-up sucks
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BreakingKayfabe Avatar
BreakingKayfabe
30 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
We’re really reaching to get excited about the iPhone 13.

I haven’t found myself at any point hoping the notch would get smaller.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
27 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
i can't even..... ?

the kid who did the glueing is going places
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caribbeanblue Avatar
caribbeanblue
24 minutes ago at 01:21 pm

so its taller looks bad from that picture
So slightly though. 0.05mm differene. I wouldn’t think too much about the mockup.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caribbeanblue Avatar
caribbeanblue
22 minutes ago at 01:24 pm

Who made that? Was it 'design tech' at the pre-school this week?
Macotakara's mockups are often legit.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

timcooktulane

Tim Cook in Memo to Employees: 'There Has Never Been a Moment of Such Great Potential As This One'

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today sent out a motivating memo to Apple employees to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Apple's founding, asking them to rededicate themselves to the original mission of Apple's founding - to redefine what technology can achieve and make people's lives better. Cook's memo was shared in full by French site MacGeneration. Cook said that there's never been a moment in...
Read Full Article160 comments
tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

Saturday April 3, 2021 1:26 am PDT by
In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against." Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5,...
Read Full Article106 comments
iPhone SE Hole Punch Feature

Next iPhone SE to Feature 4.7-Inch Display, 2023 Version to Have Hole Punch Full Screen Design

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:58 am PDT by
The next-generation iPhone SE that's set to launch in 2022 will feature the same 4.7-inch display as the current version, according to display analyst Ross Young. The existing iPhone SE is modeled after the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display. There were rumors suggesting that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" that could come out this year, but earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article173 comments
nba tracking prompt

Apple Now Rejecting App Updates That Defy iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency Rules

Thursday April 1, 2021 4:49 pm PDT by
Apple has begun rejecting app updates that do not comply with the App Tracking Transparency rules that the company is enforcing starting with iOS 14.5, according to a new report from Forbes. Apps must ask for permission to access the advertising identifier or IDFA of a user's iPhone in order to track them across apps for ad targeting purposes, a rule that apps will need to comply with when...
Read Full Article87 comments
watercooled mbp feature

Intel MacBook Pro Owner Adds Water Cooling to Silence Noisy Fans and Boost Performance

Friday April 2, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
An inventive MacRumors forums member has successfully retrofitted a water-cooling system to their 15-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro, thereby eliminating fan noise and boosting performance. MacRumors forums member "theodric" explained that the noise of their MacBook Pro's fans had become disruptive during conference calls, so amid ordering an M1 MacBook Air, they decided to fit a water cooling...
Read Full Article115 comments
maxresdefault

Testing the Oppo Find X3 Pro's Microscope Camera Lens

Friday April 2, 2021 11:52 am PDT by
MacRumors is an Apple-focused site, but sometimes we like to share notable new features that Apple's competitors add to their devices, as a look at what Apple might explore in the future and just to keep tabs on what other companies are up to. Oppo recently released a smartphone with a microscope lens, and we thought it would be fun to check it out and see how it works in our latest YouTube...
Read Full Article55 comments
macbook pro flexgate

Apple Knowingly Sold 2016-17 MacBook Pro Models With 'Flexgate' Display Defect, Judge Says

Thursday April 1, 2021 3:47 am PDT by
In 2019, some customers of 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models began to notice an odd "stage lighting" effect that would impact their screen, potentially causing the laptop to be unusable. The odd occurrence resulted from a weak and fragile flex cable that can experience wear and tear with repeated opening and closing of the computer. Image via MacRumors reader SourceSunToM Now, two years...
Read Full Article174 comments
2012 retina mbp obsolete

Apple's First 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Retina Display Now Classified as 'Obsolete'

Wednesday March 31, 2021 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple today added the late 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro, the first 13-inch MacBook Pro to ship with a Retina display, to its list of obsolete products. Apple first introduced the Retina display in its Mac lineup with the 15-inch MacBook Pro released in mid-2012. In October of that year, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, flash storage, and upgraded processors. The...
Read Full Article114 comments
Ex AMfnVoAQ qEl

Leak Allegedly Shows New Spring Color Options for iPhone 12 MagSafe Cases

Friday April 2, 2021 1:41 am PDT by
A series of images posted on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo, shared by leaker DuanRui on Twitter, claims to showcase the new colors for Apple's 2021 Spring collection for the iPhone 12 MagSafe case. Image from @xyfool According to the images, Apple plans to release four new color options for its MagSafe iPhone 12 cases. The colors resemble light blue, dark purple, light green,...
Read Full Article45 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Adds New Siri Voices, No Longer Defaults to Female

Wednesday March 31, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
The sixth beta of iOS 14.5 that was released this morning introduces two new Siri voices that are available in English, plus it adds a new setup selection option that will let people choose their preferred Siri voice rather than defaulting to a female voice in the United States. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Siri changes were outlined by TechCrunch, and the...
Read Full Article182 comments