iPhone 13 Rumored to Feature 'Thinner' Notch, Overall Design to Remain Unchanged

Apple is expected to continue to offer four iPhone options in 2021, with the iPhone 13 to be identical in design to the iPhone 12 with few changes, according to a new report today from Japanese site Mac Otakara that cites sources within the Chinese supply chain.

The height and width of the four ‌iPhone‌ models are expected to remain the same, but thickness could increase by approximately 0.26mm.

The rear camera unit is expected to increase in size by 0.9mm on all ‌iPhone 13‌ models, and Apple will shift to a design that "covers the entire camera unit with sapphire glass." The lenses are expected to protrude less in a design that's more similar to the 2020 iPad Pro, which has a thick camera bump but less protrusion when it comes to the lens design.

Mac Otakara believes that the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro could feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization, a feature that Apple included in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As for the front of the ‌iPhone 13‌, the site suggests that the TrueDepth camera "is getting narrower" because the receiver at the top of the display will move to the edge of the case. This suggests that the notch on the next-generation ‌iPhone‌ could be slightly thinner.

This is the second time that we've heard rumors of a thinner or shallower notch, so it's possible the 2021 ‌iPhone‌ models will have a notch that's the same length but not as tall.

Other ‌iPhone 13‌ rumors have suggested we could see some models getting LTPO OLED displays with support for 120Hz refresh dates, and there will, of course, be a faster A15 chip. We have more on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 13‌ in our dedicated roundup.

robotfist Avatar
robotfist
1 hour ago at 05:55 pm
Please... Touch ID. That's all I care about. Of all the phones that needed to bring Touch ID back, it was the iPhone 12 series.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
57 minutes ago at 06:04 pm
Woo Hoo!!! This is awesome. The Notch is finally getting smaller, it’s a good welcoming change.

New iPhone will be in our hands ?



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThemePro Avatar
ThemePro
49 minutes ago at 06:12 pm
Need 120Hz and additional biometric to get me in.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cleartz Avatar
Cleartz
44 minutes ago at 06:17 pm
Forever waiting for the notch to go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tgwaste Avatar
tgwaste
43 minutes ago at 06:17 pm


Please... Touch ID. That's all I care about. Of all the phones that needed to bring Touch ID back, it was the iPhone 12 series.

Definitely. The whole mask thing is really ruining faceID.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
30 minutes ago at 06:31 pm
This has been rumored 3 years in a row now, then debunked 2 weeks prior launch. Who even believes these anymore?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
