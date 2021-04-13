Image Allegedly Shows Upcoming Spring Color Options for iPhone 12 Cases [Updated]

A new image posted on Twitter this morning allegedly shows Apple's as-yet unreleased spring color options for iPhone 12 cases, offering a better look at the company's upcoming protective silicone cases.

Based on the images, Apple plans to release four new color options in its iPhone 12 case range. Official names for the colorways are still unknown, but based on the photo they approximate dark purple, light blue, light green, and orange.

The source of the photo doesn't have a track record for Apple leaks, so it's not possible to know for certain that the cases shown are genuine or just fakes based on previous leaks, but they at least give us a better idea at what the cases could look like.

In 2020, Apple released matching iPhone 11 and Apple Watch bands for its spring collection. The company typically releases new spring accessories around the end of March or early April, and with Siri's revelation this morning of an Apple event on April 20, we could well see them in the next couple of weeks.