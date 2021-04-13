Siri Reveals Apple Event Planned for Tuesday, April 20

by

Siri has apparently prematurely revealed that Apple plans to hold an event on Tuesday, April 20, where the company expected to reveal brand new iPad Pro models and possibly its long-awaited AirTags tracker.

siir apple event april 20
Upon being asked "When is the next Apple Event," ‌Siri‌ is currently responding with, "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com." The event will likely be a pre-recorded affair without media in attendance and should be live-streamed on Apple's website and YouTube channel.

‌Siri‌ is not providing the information in all instances and will in some cases simply refer you to Apple's website for information on events, but multiple MacRumors editors and readers have seen the premature information across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod.

Apple typically sends out press invitations for its digital events around a week before the actual event, so it seems likely that Apple will confirm the event later today. Bloomberg has reported that Apple plans to showcase a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with new mini-LED display technology in the middle of this month.

Top Rated Comments

fakeycakemaker Avatar
fakeycakemaker
39 minutes ago at 12:06 am
Is this the first time Siri has been ahead of the curve? ?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Royksöpp Avatar
Royksöpp
37 minutes ago at 12:09 am
Why am I not surprised this leak came from Siri. She may be the prettiest virtual assistant, but we all know she's not the brightest crayon in the box.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darrensk8 Avatar
Darrensk8
36 minutes ago at 12:09 am
here in uk, Siri tells you to go apple.com :rolleyes:
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrMacintoshIII Avatar
MrMacintoshIII
39 minutes ago at 12:06 am
Apple TV, AirTags, and new Laptops PLEASE!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
27 minutes ago at 12:19 am
Snitches get stitches, Siri.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
39 minutes ago at 12:06 am
Let's goooo!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
