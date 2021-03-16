Apple's Anti-Counterfeit Team Has Targeted Over 1 Million Listings on Instagram and Other Marketplaces in the Past Year

by

Apple has a dedicated team of experts that focus solely on ferreting out counterfeit products and stopping them from being sold. Apple shared the tidbit in a statement to Bloomberg on a piece about counterfeit iPhone chargers.

magsafe charger vs apple watch charger

The safety of our customers is our first priority, and the risks associated with counterfeit products can be very serious. We have a dedicated team of experts constantly working with law enforcement, merchants, social media companies and e-commerce sites around the world to remove counterfeit products from the market. In the last year we have sought the removal of over 1 million listings for counterfeit and fake Apple products from online marketplaces, including Facebook and Instagram.

Apple in the last year had more than a million listings for fake Apple products removed from various online marketplaces like Facebook and Instagram.

Bloomberg's piece delves into fake chargers that have sometimes caused harm to users, with many of those chargers investigated sold on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media sites.

Chinese factories and illicit vendors sell knockoff Apple accessories at cheap prices, and those products are difficult to tell apart from real products. They're identical to the real thing in every way, but don't have the same safety standards.

Andrea Stroppa, a security researcher who accidentally used a counterfeit product borrowed from a friend, launched an investigation with his colleagues from Ghost Data Team. Their study from February 8 to March 8 uncovered 163 wholesale sellers of counterfeit Apple products on Instagram, ranging from fake $25 AirPods Pro to a fake $5 MagSafe Charger.

When purchasing an Apple accessory, it's important to make sure you buy from a reputable retailer or from Apple's own site to avoid fakes, and accessories should never be purchased on sites like Instagram.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
37 minutes ago at 02:08 pm

Thank you for looking out for us, Apple.
Apple's looking out for their bottom line. That consumers benefit from this is a side benefit.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
39 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
I wouldn’t buy anything from Facebook or Instagram. Too many scams on there.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
28 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
It's gotten to a point where I don't buy Apple products from Amazon or eBay. Too many counterfeits. I purchased few in the past and one was a very poor attempt at a counterfeit. When I contacted the seller (listed on Amazon), they offered to replace it with a refurbished genuine Apple product. Yeah right.

So, I now only buy Apple products from Apple Store, Best Buy, or B&H.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
42 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
Thank you for looking out for us, Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ComRadMac Avatar
ComRadMac
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
"They're identical to the real thing in every way, but don't have the same safety standards."

It sure seems like this would mean that they aren't identical in every way.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
15 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
There's really no point in spending $10 on a dodgy cable from Instagram, when you can get the same dodgy cable for $2 from aliexpress :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
