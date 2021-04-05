Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone.



Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when it was released, and its manufacturer. Apple last notably updated its trade-in prices in December, and furthermore, it has made some more changes over the weekend.

It's important to note that the value shown on Apple's website reflects the maximum possible trade-in value for a product.

On the ‌iPad‌ lineup, the iPad Pro has had its value go up by $45 to $580, versus the previous $535. The standard ‌iPad‌ trade-in value has gone down by $15 to $235. In the Mac family, the MacBook Air is now valued at $530, down from $600. The discontinued MacBook is down by $40 to $340, and the discontinued iMac Pro is valued at $2,940, down $100. iMac value has had a reduction by $130 to $1,050, and the Mac mini down $60, to a value of $770.

With the ‌iPhone‌, Apple has also made some changes. The maximum trade-in value of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is up by $15 to $515, the iPhone 11 Pro up by $5 to $465, and the ‌iPhone 11‌ up by $20 to a maximum value of $380. The ‌iPhone‌ 6S Plus value has gone up to $65, versus $60.

Recently Apple also expanded the list of Android devices eligible for trade-in, adding the Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20. More information about Apple's trade-in options can be found on its website.