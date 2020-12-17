Apple Adjusts Trade-In Prices for Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac

Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of many of its products overnight. Some devices, such as iPads, have seen moderate increases in value, while others, such as Macs, have experienced decreases.

Apple incentivizes customers to upgrade by offering the option to trade in older devices in exchange for credit towards a new purchase. The latest changes to the trade-in program's values, spotted by iMore, include iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and even some Android devices.

Apple has increased the maximum trade-in value of many products in its iPad lineup. The iPad Pro has increased by $25 to $525. The iPad Air and entry-level ‌iPad‌ have gained $40, reaching $250 and $240 respectively. Finally, the iPad mini has increased from $175 to $205.

Apple has given a minor boost to the value of the Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4 have increased by $10 to $150 and $95, while the Apple Watch Series 1 has increased from $30 to $35.

On the other hand, various Macs have seen cuts to their trade-in value. The MacBook Pro is down from $1,760 to $1,530, which is a reduction of $230. The MacBook Air has also lost $100, down to $630, while the MacBook is down to $380 from $450.

With regards to desktops, the iMac Pro has seen a significant cut of $540, down to just $3,040. The iMac is down to $1,180 from $1,390, and the Mac mini is down to $830 from $930. The Mac Pro appears to be the only Mac to have gained value, with a major increase of almost double the previous $1,490 price. Customers can now trade in the ‌Mac Pro‌ for $2,930.

For Android devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has fallen in price from $270 to $225, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+, as well as Google Pixel devices, have seen minor increases.

These prices reflect the maximum value that customers can expect for their device. The actual valuation will be dependent on the condition of the device.

Analysts have recently suggested that Apple's trade-in program could become a key part of an all-in-one hardware and software subscription service in the future, should Apple combine with the iPhone Upgrade Program and Apple One.

See Apple's full list of maximum trade-in prices for more information on trade-in values.