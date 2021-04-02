Today we're tracking a few deals on official Apple accessories on Amazon, including best-ever ongoing sales on the MagSafe Charger and Magic Keyboards, as well as a few deals on iPhone 12 mini cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Magic Keyboard

To start, you can get Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $249.00, down from $349.00. This discount has been applied automatically and doesn't require a coupon code.

Today's deal is a match of the best price ever seen on this accessory. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

Over the past few weeks, Amazon has been offering the 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $100 off as well. This version of the accessory is priced at $199.00, down from $299.00, and it's another lowest-ever price.



MagSafe Charger

You can save a little bit on Apple's MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 12, priced at $34.00 on Amazon, down from $39.00. While this is only $5 off, it's still one of the best deals we've tracked and the most consistent deal we've seen on this accessory.

The MagSafe Charger attaches directly to the corresponding magnets in the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, and regular iPhone 12 model. It's also compatible with previous generations of iPhone that support Qi charging, and it comes attached with a USB-C charging cable, but not a power adapter.



iPhone 12 mini Cases

Lastly, Amazon is hosting a few discounts on accessories specifically for the iPhone 12 mini today. There's the Clear Case for $34.99, down from $49.00; and the Black or Deep Navy Silicone Case for $34.99, down from $49.00.

These aren't best-ever prices, but they are the best around today. You can also purchase the Leather Wallet with MagSafe for $50.28, down from $59.00 in Black and Saddle Brown, which is an Amazon all-time low price.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.