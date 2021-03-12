MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Explorer 500 Portable Power Station From Jackery

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station that's ideal for keeping all of your Apple devices charged up for emergencies, camping, road trips, power outages, and more.

jackery1
Priced at $500 and often available on sale, the Explorer 500 is Jackery's mid-range power station, offering a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery.

jackery2
It's equipped with a pure sine wave AC outlet, a 12V/10A carport, and three 5V/2.4A USB-A ports. It can power any of your Apple products from iPhones to MacBooks, plus it has enough juice to run TVs, projectors, fans, and other appliances that draw under 500 watts.

The carport and USB-A ports can power car appliances like coolers, air pumps, vacuums, and more, along with smartphones, iPads, and other small electronics.

jackery3
With the ability to hold a charge on standby for weeks at a time, the Jackery Explorer 500 is ideal for power outages and other emergencies. It can run a router or a cable modem to keep you connected, or run lights and other accessories when you're out camping.

There's a handle that makes the Jackery Explorer 500 easy to carry, and there are built-in fans to keep it cool. An LCD screen on the front displays the current power level and the watts that are being drawn so you can keep track of your power usage.

jackery e500 charging macbook
Jackery will soon celebrate Jackery Day, which will see brand new power station models coming out on March 17. Jackery will also be hosting a ‌giveaway‌ on its own site in addition to the E500 ‌giveaway‌ that MacRumors is offering.

We have two of the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Battery Stations to give away. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Jackery Giveaway
The contest will run from today (March 12) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 19. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 19 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

