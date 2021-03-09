Belkin's 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for iPhone and AirPods Now Available for Pre-Order

Announced at CES 2021, Belkin's new MagSafe compatible 2-in-1 wireless charger is now available to pre-order for $99.99.



The accessory features a ‌MagSafe‌ charger for the iPhone 12 series and a Qi wireless charging pad at the bottom of the base for devices such as AirPods. The main ‌MagSafe‌ charger charges ‌iPhone 12‌ models at 15W, and the base charging pad charges at 5W. The ‌MagSafe‌ charger is magnetic, meaning the ‌iPhone 12‌ series can be set in either portrait or landscape mode.



Additional features include an LED indicator at the base of the charger that indicates the charging status for ‌AirPods‌. A white light means ‌AirPods‌, or any other Qi-compatible device, is charging. An amber LED indicates the device is not positioned correctly on the pad and is not charging.

Belkin is offering the charger in either black or white, and it retails for $99.99. Belkin's website says that if customers pre-order today, estimated shipping will take place in late March.

