Apple Launching New 'Kids & Family' Experience in Podcasts App

Apple today announced it is launching a new Kids & Family experience in its Podcasts app, in partnership with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization focused on age-appropriate content recommendations for families.



The new Kids & Family experience will make it easier for parents to find podcasts suitable for kids of all ages, with recommendations by age group. Thematic collections of podcasts will be available from creators such as Tinkercast, American Public Media, Gen-Z Media, Pinna, Tumble, Highlights, WNYC Studios, Rebel Girls, and Nickelodeon. Each show is selected by Common Sense Media, in collaboration with Apple Podcasts.

At launch, the experience includes four collections:

Common Sense Media Picks : All-time favorites that families are sure to find entertaining and informative.

: All-time favorites that families are sure to find entertaining and informative. One More! : Mysterious tales and action-packed dramas that kids of all ages won't want to stop listening to.

: Mysterious tales and action-packed dramas that kids of all ages won't want to stop listening to. Kids Know Best : Popular shows for kids, selected by kids themselves.

: Popular shows for kids, selected by kids themselves. Story Time: Story-driven shows that transport kids into a world of imagination.

The Kids & Family experience will be available in the Podcasts app and on Apple's website (page not live yet) in the United States. It will be updated monthly with new and popular podcasts, as well as additional collections tied to important historical and cultural moments, including Women's History Month and the Back to School season, according to Apple.