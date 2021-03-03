Amazon today has a collection of discounts on accessories for the iPad, including notable sales on the Smart Folio and an ongoing $100 best-ever price on the Magic Keyboard. Additionally, if you're on the hunt for AirPods, there are a few solid sales on the Bluetooth headphones this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Smart Folio

The first accessory on sale today is Apple's Smart Folio for the 10.9-inch iPad Air (fourth generation) in White, priced at $39.00, down from $79.00. At half off, this is one of the best prices we've seen on this official Apple accessory, and it's available to ship out today.

If you own an iPad Pro, there are also a few Smart Folio discounts, but none as steep as the iPad Air model. You can get the 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio for $64.95 in Black, down from $79.00. The 12.9-inch model is at $83.88 in Black and Pink Sand, down from $99.00.



Magic Keyboard

The second sale is a popular ongoing discount on the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth generation iPad Air. This accessory is priced at $199.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00, remaining the best price we've ever seen.

Likewise, the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is also still seeing a discounted price, but it's not as good as the smaller version of the accessory. It's available for $329.00, down from $349.00. We've seen this accessory marked down to about $315.00 in the past, but today's deal is far more common and one of the best around if you're in the market for the 12.9-inch option of the Magic Keyboard.



AirPods

In AirPods sales, Amazon has a few solid offers on the regular AirPods and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. To start, you can get the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.99, down from $159.00. The best price we've seen so far in 2021 is about $110 for this model, so Amazon's sale this week isn't too far off and still a decent deal.

If you want to invest in the wireless option, Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $149.99, down from $199.99. These aren't discounted as often as the cheaper pair, and although today's price isn't a lowest-ever deal, it's made for one of the first major discounts in 2021 on this model.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Additionally, our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.