iPhone 12 MagSafe Cases Expanding to Include More Third-Party Companies Like Nomad and Casely

Besides Apple's first-party MagSafe cases, there are a few options for third-party cases that include magnets within each case that are built to align directly with iPhone 12 devices. An ‌iPhone 12‌ or iPhone 12 Pro placed within one of these cases can then connect to additional ‌MagSafe‌ accessories, like Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.



Of course, an ‌iPhone 12‌ within a thin enough case that lacks magnets will be able to attach to other ‌MagSafe‌ accessories as well. For this reason, there aren't many companies who have released iPhone 12 cases specifically with magnets inside for ‌MagSafe‌, but below we've rounded up a few options from some of the best third-party companies online.



The difference in construction on the cases should be noted as well. Nomad and Moment, for example, have built magnets directly into the backs of each case, similar in style to Apple. Otterbox, on the other hand, places an adhesive sticker inside its cases that acts as the "‌MagSafe‌" portion of the accessory. Although they function the same, this design is worth noting. You can see the adhesive strip in more detail in the Otterbox case in our video on the MagSafe Charger.



Nomad

Nomad is the company with the most recent launch for set of MagSafe compatible iPhone cases. It's selling versions of its existing "Rugged" branded cases, now all with ‌MagSafe‌ included in every case.



The new cases are available for all four iPhone 12 models, and include brown, black, and natural color variants. There's also two case styles: the Rugged Leather case or the Rugged Folio.

Rugged Leather cases range in price from $49.95 to $59.95, while the Rugged Folio ranges in price from $69.95 to $79.95. You can find all of the Nomad cases for purchase on the company's website.



Otterbox

Otterbox has a few iPhone cases with MagSafe, including the slimmer Symmetry Series+ line and the tough Defender Series Pro XT case. This week, when you purchase an iPhone case you can save ten percent by bundling in a screen protector.

Sandmarc

Sandmarc's cases easily attach to the company's line of lenses and filters, and are priced at $49.99 in brown and black color options. They're only available for the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill's line of ‌MagSafe‌ cases include one option made of leather and one made of wood. The Traveler LeatherSafe ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ case is made from artisan leather with a built-in magnetic ring and a secure tension fit that shapes to the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌.



It features two-meter drop protection and the design leaves ports and cameras accessible. The volume buttons are functional and accessible through the leather. The Traveler Case is priced from $59.95 to $69.95 and is available for the ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, and 12 Pro Max.



The Woodline Edition ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Cases are made from a single piece of walnut or cherry hardwood and have a built-in magnet hidden in the wood case to make them compatible with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger and accessories. The Woodline Case is priced at $49.95 and is available for the ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, and 12 Pro Max.



Moment

At Moment, you can pre-order a wide selection of iPhone MagSafe cases, with shipping estimates ranging from next week to March. Moment's cases have a built-in magnet array that's compatible with ‌MagSafe‌.



Additionally, they're built for Moment's line of ‌iPhone‌ photography accessories. Each case has a wrist strap connection on the bottom and includes a drop-in lens mount in order to make them compatible with any M-Series mobile lens sold by Moment.

These cases are available for all ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and each one is priced at $49.99. There are different styles, from a soft-to-touch thin case to a wood-paneled walnut case. Moment also sells a line of ‌MagSafe‌ accessories like a tripod mount and multi-threaded mount.

The full collection of Moment's ‌MagSafe‌ lineup, including mounts and cases, can be found on the company's website.



Cyrill

Cyrill has a few ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone 12 cases‌ priced at $29.99, with designs including semi-transparent cases and premium vegan leather. Be sure to click on the cases that say "‌MagSafe‌ Supported" to see the Cyrill cases with magnets built into them.



Casely

Casely has the most colorful collection of MagSafe cases for the ‌iPhone 12‌, with the "bold" line of cases including designs like tie-dye, rainbows, florals, polka dot, animal prints, and more. When shopping for these cases, be sure to select an ‌iPhone 12‌ model and the "Bold + ‌MagSafe‌" option under "select a case type."



These cases include a built-in magnet that is compatible with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ accessories. Currently, you can also save 40 percent on the cases by entering the code CAKE at the checkout screen, and Casely offers free shipping in the United States on orders over $20.



SwitchEasy

Lastly, SwitchEasy has a line of "MagEasy" ‌iPhone 12 cases‌ with built-in magnets and compatibility with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ accessories. You can purchase a MagClear Case ($24.99), MagSkin Case ($29.99), and MagCrush Case ($24.99).



Buyer's Guide

