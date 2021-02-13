CBS All Access Ad Awareness Campaign Reminds Apple TV Owners About Its Rebrand to Paramount+ Next Month

CBS has begun reminding subscribers to its CBS All Access streaming service on Apple TV that its rebranding to Paramount+ will launch on March 4.



CBS All Access, which is available as an individual ‌Apple TV‌ Channels subscription, appears to have rolled out its ad awareness campaign on the streaming service in the last day or two.



CBS All Access is becoming Paramount+ on March 4, but as a CBS All Access subscriber, you don't have to do a thing. You'll have full access to Paramount+ via your existing ‌Apple TV‌ Channels subscription. Meet you on the mount, March 4.

The rebrand will be accompanied by new titles from other ViacomCBS-owned channels including Paramount, CBS, MTV, and BET.

Original content intended to lure new subscribers and retain existing ones include The Offer, a 10-episode scripted mini-series about the making of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, a new version of MTV's Behind The Music, and a renewal of The Game.

What the ad campaign doesn't mention is that come March 4, the service will no longer be awailable to subscribers who use a third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ to access it, as third-party developers slowly end support for the eight-year-old device.

Earlier this week, subscribers using third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models started seeing a prompt when they opened the CBS All Access app that their access would end next month.

The new Paramount+ app will not be available on the second and third-generation ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ models, but it will be watchable on the fourth and fifth-generation ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ models. It will also be available on iPhone and iPad, which means third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ owners will at least be able to AirPlay it to their older set-top box.

Third-generation ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ users who are looking to upgrade to a newer model may want to hold off for the time being as Apple is rumored to be introducing a new ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ set-top box at some point this year. The fifth-generation ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, which is the current newest version, was released in 2017.

(Thanks, Michael!)