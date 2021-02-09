Third-Generation Apple TV Losing Support for CBS All Access in Transition to Paramount+ Next Month

The third-generation Apple TV, last made available in 2013, is slowly losing support from third-party app developers. YouTube recently announced that the YouTube channel will disappear in March, and now the CBS All Access channel is also being removed.



Those who have a third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ are seeing a popup when logging into the CBS All Access app that says CBS All Access will no longer be available starting in March.

The timing coincides with an upcoming shift that will see CBS All Access rebranding as Paramount+. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said in September that CBS All Access was being rebranded because the Paramount brand is more recognizable. The rebrand will be accompanied by original content designed to lure new subscribers.

The new Paramount+ app will not be available on the second and third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models, but it will be watchable on the fourth and fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models, the iPhone, and the iPad.

Though there will be no app on the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌, Paramount+ content will be able to be streamed from an iOS device to a third-generation ‌Apple TV‌.

AirPlay will also be the only way to watch YouTube content on the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ starting in March.

Third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ users who are looking to upgrade to a newer model may want to hold off for the time being as Apple is rumored to be introducing a new ‌Apple TV‌ set-top box at some point this year. The fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌, which is the current newest version, was released in 2017.