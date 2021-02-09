Satechi Launches Dual-Sided 2-in-1 USB-C Charger for Apple Watch and AirPods
Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C Watch AirPods Charger, which is a 2-in-1 accessory that's able to charge the AirPods and the Apple Watch.
Available exclusively from Apple for $49.95, the Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger has a dual-sided design. On one side, there's an Apple Watch charging puck, and on the other side, there's a Qi-based wireless charging surface that works with the AirPods.
The USB-C Watch AirPods Charger can be plugged into a MacBook, iPad, or USB-C power adapter, and then the dual-sided design can charge the Apple Watch or AirPods depending on the accessory's orientation.
Made from aluminum and designed to match Apple devices, the charger has a small footprint and it's perfect for tucking into a backpack or bag while on the go. It can be purchased from the online Apple Store as of today.
Top Rated Comments
I was tempted to get the old one, but never got around to it; but this one is a must.
Then again… This is perfect for travels; but there's a pandemic. And I'll be switching to the APM as my main suchathingie; so less of a need for that side.
Oh. Damn. Too little, too late.
I hate it when I want something and my brains decides to act like an adult and tells me that I, in fact, don't need it. ?
look at the design - how could it charge an iPhone?
It can't charge the iPhone? Waste of a good idea and super lazy.