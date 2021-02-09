Satechi Launches Dual-Sided 2-in-1 USB-C Charger for Apple Watch and AirPods

Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C Watch AirPods Charger, which is a 2-in-1 accessory that's able to charge the ‌AirPods‌ and the Apple Watch.



Available exclusively from Apple for $49.95, the Satechi USB-C Watch ‌AirPods‌ Charger has a dual-sided design. On one side, there's an Apple Watch charging puck, and on the other side, there's a Qi-based wireless charging surface that works with the ‌AirPods‌.



The USB-C Watch ‌AirPods‌ Charger can be plugged into a MacBook, iPad, or USB-C power adapter, and then the dual-sided design can charge the Apple Watch or ‌AirPods‌ depending on the accessory's orientation.



Made from aluminum and designed to match Apple devices, the charger has a small footprint and it's perfect for tucking into a backpack or bag while on the go. It can be purchased from the online Apple Store as of today.