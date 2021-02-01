Deals: Beats Flex Bluetooth Earphones on Sale for $40 ($10 Off, Lowest Price)

The Beats Flex wireless earphones have dropped to $39.99 today on Amazon, down from an original price of $49.99. This is one of the first notable discounts on Apple's new Beats Flex earphones, and you can get them at this price in black and yellow (also available in blue and gray at $40.00).

As with the previous BeatsX earphones, the new Beats Flex are wireless Bluetooth earphones with a cord between the two earpieces that drapes around the neck and provides access to some physical controls. Beats Flex feature a lightweight and comfortable Flex-Form cable made of durable Nitinol to connect the earpieces, and the earpieces magnetically click together to keep them secure around your neck when not in use.

A few deals remain on the Powerbeats Pro as well, with the spring yellow Powerbeats Pro on sale for $159.99, down from $249.95. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.