Apple Highlights iPhone 12, AirPods, HomePod Mini and More in Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Apple today shared a new Valentine's Day gift guide that suggests a range of Apple products to those that are shopping for a loved one.



As with most of Apple's gift guides, the Valentine's Day guide suggests Apple's newest devices, including iPhone 12 models, iPhone SE, AirPods Pro, AirPods, HomePod mini, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Apple TV 4K.

It also highlights a number of more affordable accessories such as MagSafe cases, Apple Watch Solo and Braided Solo bands, and Apple Pencil, plus Powerbeats Pro, which are currently $50 off.

There are different sections to the gift guide with suggestions tailored to photography enthusiasts, musicians, those interested in health, creatives, and those looking for entertainment ideas. Each individual section has a different selection of products, with some including third-party suggestions like drones, fitness equipment, gaming controllers, and more.

Apple often shares gift guides around holidays like Christmas and Mother's Day, but this appears to be the first time that the company has provided a Valentine's Day gift guide in a number of years.