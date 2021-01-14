Apple Planning to Bring Music and Podcasts Apps to Microsoft Store

Apple is working to bring Music and Podcasts apps to the Microsoft Store, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites unnamed sources. Apple is allegedly testing Music and Podcasts apps for Microsoft's platforms in a private beta capacity at this time.



There is no word on whether the apps will be compatible with Windows PCs or if they are being developed for Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Apple in November released an Apple TV app that is compatible with the Xbox One, Series X, and Series S, so it's possible future Podcasts and Music apps will also be limited to consoles.

Apple could be planning to release these apps on Windows following the discontinuation of iTunes on the Mac, however. Right now, Apple continues to offer a version of iTunes designed for Windows machines, but the app is rarely updated and the interface could use an overhaul as it is not ideal for accessing services like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Apple transitioned away from iTunes on the Mac in 2019 with the release of macOS Catalina, providing users with separate Music, TV, and Podcast apps.

Apple in November 2019 posted job listings for engineers to build "the next generation of media apps for Windows," so revamped media apps for Windows have likely been in the works for some time. At the time, Apple said that it was looking for engineers with experience using Universal Windows Platform, which allows for apps that work on Xbox and other Windows 10 platforms.