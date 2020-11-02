Apple TV App Coming to Xbox One, Series X, and Series S on November 10

Microsoft today announced that the Apple TV app will be available on the new Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10, the day the consoles launch. The app will also be released for the previous-generation Xbox One console.



The Apple TV app will allow Xbox users to stream content from subscription-based Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels like AMC+ and CBS All Access, and the iTunes Store, as well as existing content in their iTunes libraries.

From the press release:

When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you'll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One. We're excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

The Apple TV app is already available on select Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio TVs, and it is set to launch on the PS5 and PS4 on November 12.