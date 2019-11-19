Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Hiring to Build 'Next Generation of Media Apps for Windows'
In macOS Catalina, Apple eliminated the iTunes app and replaced it with new Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, but similar changes were not made to Apple's iTunes for Windows app. Windows 10 users currently need to access services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music on the web, which is not ideal.
Apple's existing iTunes and iCloud apps are quite old and could benefit from being overhauled. The job listing suggests Apple may be aiming to introduce Windows apps that are similar to what's offered on Mac.
The Media Apps team is looking for a creative Senior Software Engineer to work on the next generation of media apps for Windows. You will help build innovative features that will delight millions of customers around the world.The job listing says that experience with UWP is a "big plus," with UWP standing for Universal Windows Platform. With UWP support, Apple could create apps that would work on Xbox One and various Windows 10 platforms.
You possess strong skills in the areas of application design, solid API design principles and have a strong understanding of customer and workflow issues. You have a history of shipping large volume consumer product successfully. You are a well-rounded developer who is not afraid to question assumptions. You have an excellent written and oral skills. You love collaborating under tight deadlines.
If you love music and you are passionate about writing code, and want to work with world-class engineering teams that ship to millions of users, the Media Apps team is the place for you.
An Apple TV+ app built using the Universal Windows Platform would allow the service to be accessed on the Xbox One, expanding Apple TV+ to platforms beyond smart TVs, Apple devices, and set-top boxes.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apple seems to be massively overestimating how much anyone will ever care about Apple TV+ (and Apple Music, and Apple Arcade, and all the rest of Apple's "Me too!" products, too.)
The point of iTunes on Windows was so that people who owned a PC could buy an iPod. With iOS devices no longer dependent on iTunes, what's the point of offering these apps on Windows? A bigger priority for Apple should be figuring out how to sell AirPods and Apple Watch to Android users.
Apple seems to be massively overestimating how much anyone will ever care about Apple TV+ (and Apple Music, and Apple Arcade, and all the rest of Apple's "Me too!" products, too.)
People did buy iPods and then invested in iTunes. People need to be able to access that content they have purchased.
People do care about Apple Music that’s why they have millions of paid subs. There competition has a family subscription so they need to also have this. To make this viable it has to be cross platform. I have subscribed to Apple Music for years, recently I upgraded to the family subscription so my wife who doesn’t use Apple products could have access, had this not been possible I more than likely would be a Spotify customer now.
[automerge]1574210498[/automerge]
Okay, we'll see how long this lasts before Apple cans it.
Cans what?
[ Read All Comments ]