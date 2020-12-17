Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available With Native Support for M1 Macs

Microsoft has updated its Edge browser with native support for Apple Silicon, promising optimized performance for Macs with the M1 chip.



The update was announced through the official Edge developers Twitter account, which invited users to download the new version from the Microsoft Edge Canary Channel, a subsection of the Microsoft Edge Insiders website.

You asked, and we delivered! 💪 Native support for Mac ARM64 devices is now available in our Canary channel. Download it today from our Microsoft Edge Insiders website! https://t.co/qJMMGV0HjU — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) December 16, 2020

Microsoft didn't specify what kind of performance improvements users can expect from the M1-optimized version of its browser, but if it's anything like Firefox's supercharged Apple silicon update , loyal Edge users should have something to celebrate.

Earlier this week, Apple shared a list of popular apps optimized for M1 Macs that are available in the Mac App Store, such as Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Designer, Darkroom, Fantastical, OmniFocus, BBEdit, Instapaper, and Twitter. Apple boasted that apps optimized for the ‌M1‌ chip deliver "game-changing speed and capabilities."



Last month, Apple released its first Macs with the ‌M1‌ chip, including a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.