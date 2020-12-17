Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available With Native Support for M1 Macs

Microsoft has updated its Edge browser with native support for Apple Silicon, promising optimized performance for Macs with the M1 chip.

The update was announced through the official Edge developers Twitter account, which invited users to download the new version from the Microsoft Edge Canary Channel, a subsection of the Microsoft Edge Insiders website.


Microsoft didn't specify what kind of performance improvements users can expect from the M1-optimized version of its browser, but if it's anything like Firefox's supercharged Apple silicon update, loyal Edge users should have something to celebrate.

Earlier this week, Apple shared a list of popular apps optimized for M1 Macs that are available in the Mac App Store, such as Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Designer, Darkroom, Fantastical, OmniFocus, BBEdit, Instapaper, and Twitter. Apple boasted that apps optimized for the ‌M1‌ chip deliver "game-changing speed and capabilities."

Last month, Apple released its first Macs with the ‌M1‌ chip, including a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Akrapovic
51 minutes ago at 03:24 am
One of the biggest problems with Windows 10 for ARM was the lack of updates to existing software making it a difficult transition to make (along with poor chip support - the processors that were chosen were not good ones).

One of the biggest worries with moving to the ARM chips was going to be software support. And the turn around from developers has been absolutely fantastic. It's already becoming a non-issue only a month into to the transition.
nothingtoseehere
51 minutes ago at 03:25 am


did anyone REALLY ask for this :p

Yes, I! ?
BuffaloTF
42 minutes ago at 03:33 am


did anyone REALLY ask for this :p

Did anyone ask for the best browser available to be fully coded for ARM?

I can see your point, probably nobody.
Carlson-online
54 minutes ago at 03:21 am
did anyone REALLY ask for this :P
matrix07
48 minutes ago at 03:27 am


I love Brave, but I'm not surprised at all. Their software updates are slow and ropey. How long was bookmarks sync disabled for, after they found a bug that wiped bookmarks? 6 months?

Yeah I might go for Edge instead of it.
Corsig
32 minutes ago at 03:43 am
I found it to be a really great browser. Very fast
