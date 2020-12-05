Guides

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides

Upcoming

airpodstudioroundupicon
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: Redesigned MacBook Pro in 2021, MagSafe Duo Released, HomePod Mini vs. Competition

by

You'd think news and rumors would be settling down a bit as we get into December, but that certainly wasn't the case this week as we saw quite a bit of both. On the rumor front, the big one was a fresh report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterating that Apple is planning for two redesigned MacBook Pro models next year featuring Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays, with Mini-LED trickling down the MacBook Air in 2022.

Top Stories 38 Feature

MacRumors also obtained an internal memo for Apple service providers suggesting we could see some new hardware launched next Tuesday via press release. On the news side, Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger has finally launched, and we've gone hands-on with both the new charger and Apple's new Leather Sleeve for the iPhone 12 lineup. Read on below for details on these stories and more from the past week!

Two Redesigned MacBook Pros With Apple Silicon and Mini-LED Displays Expected in 2021, Followed by New MacBook Air in 2022

Apple plans to release two redesigned MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays in 2021, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also expects a new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon and a Mini-LED display to launch in 2022, but it is unclear if it will sport a new design.

16 inch MBP Mini Led
Kuo has previously claimed that the two MacBook Pros will be new 14-inch and 16-inch models set to launch in the late second quarter to third quarter of next year. Apple already announced that it plans to transition its entire Mac lineup to Apple Silicon within around two years, with other rumored models in the pipeline including a redesigned 24-inch iMac and a new Mac Pro that looks like the current design at about half the size.

Apple released the first three Macs with its custom M1 chip last month, including a new MacBook Air, low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Apple said the chip delivers industry-leading performance per watt, as proven by impressive benchmarks and real-world usage tests.

Mini-LED backlighting has been long rumored for the Mac, and would deliver many of the same benefits as OLED displays on some other Apple devices, including higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and increased power efficiency versus a traditional LCD. At least one upcoming iPad Pro model is also rumored to feature Mini-LED technology.

MagSafe Duo Charger for iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Now Available for Purchase

After being previewed at Apple’s iPhone 12 event in September, the MagSafe Duo wireless charger is now available for purchase on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at select Apple Store locations. We've already gone hands-on with the new charger, so make sure to check out our video for our early impressions.

magsafe duo out now feature 2
Priced at $129, the MagSafe Duo features a MagSafe charger and an Apple Watch charger embedded side by side in a foldable accessory, with power supplied by an included Lightning to USB-C cable. However, like the latest iPhones, Apple’s recommended 20W power adapter is not included in the box and must be purchased separately for $19 if needed.

It's worth noting that the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo is not able to charge iPhone 12 models at the full 15W supported by the standalone ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and is instead limited to a maximum of 14W when paired with a 27W or higher USB-C power adapter, according to Apple.

MagSafe Duo is compatible with all iPhones that support wireless charging, including the iPhone 8 and newer, in addition to every generation of the Apple Watch and AirPods/AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case.

AppleCare Memo Hints at Potential Hardware Announcement Next Tuesday

In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple has advised technicians to prepare for new product SKUs and related descriptions/pricing updates.

possible tuesday event feature
Apple has issued nearly identical memos ahead of several previous product announcements, and 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time has been a common time for Apple to issue press releases introducing new products, so there could be a potential hardware announcement from Apple next Tuesday.

Last month, cryptic-yet-reliable Twitter user "L0vetodream" tweeted that there will be a "Christmas surprise from Apple," but it remains unclear which product(s) might be announced next Tuesday, if any. There have been countless rumors about Apple's item tracking AirTags, AirPods-branded over-ear headphones, and a new Apple TV with a gaming controller, but it is unclear if any of these products are ready to launch before the end of 2020.

Any announcement would almost certainly come via press release, as Apple is not expected to host any more events this year.

$99 Speaker Showdown: HomePod Mini vs. Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio

Apple recently released the HomePod mini, and its $99 price tag makes it more competitive with affordable smart speakers from Amazon and Google.

homepod mini nest audio amazon echo
‌Many reviewers and customers have praised the HomePod mini's high-quality sound at its price point, so in a recent hands-on video, we thought we'd compare it to Google's Nest Audio and Amazon's Echo to see how it measures up in terms of sound quality, design, and smarts.

Hands-On With the Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Models

Apple this year came out with a handful of accessories for the new iPhone 12 models, and in addition to the standard Silicone and Leather cases, there's also a new Leather Sleeve that recently went on sale.

leather sleeve iphone 12 thumb
We picked up one of the Leather Sleeves to check it out to see if it's worth the $129 that Apple is charging. The Leather Sleeve is available for the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini, with all of the Sleeves priced the same.

Also see our hands-on video with Apple's new MagSafe Wallet from last month.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

apple briefcase

AppleCare Memo Hints at Potential Hardware Announcement Next Tuesday

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:12 am PST by
Following a busy fall season in which Apple hosted three events in as many months, the company may have one more product announcement in store this year. In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple ...
Read Full Article280 comments
apple top apps games 2020

Apple Shares Top 20 Most Downloaded Games and Apps of 2020

Tuesday December 1, 2020 9:38 pm PST by
Alongside picks for the top iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps and games of the year, Apple today shared charts featuring the Top Games of 2020 and the Top Apps of 2020, revealing the most popular free and paid apps and games during the year. Among Us! was the top free game of 2020, followed by Call of Duty: Mobile, Roblox, and Subway Surfers. Ink Inc. Tattoo Drawing was the number four free app,...
Read Full Article22 comments
homepod mini amazon echo size

$99 Speaker Showdown: HomePod Mini vs. Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio

Wednesday December 2, 2020 3:12 pm PST by
Apple recently released the HomePod mini, a new $99 version of the original HomePod that's smaller, cuter, and, most importantly, competitively priced. At $99, the HomePod mini can better compete with affordable smart speakers from companies like Google and Amazon. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The HomePod mini has been praised for its high-quality sound at its...
Read Full Article129 comments
iphone8guide b

iOS 14.2 Quietly Added FaceTime 1080p Support to iPhone 8 and Later Models

Wednesday December 2, 2020 3:21 am PST by
Back in early November, Apple released iOS 14.2 and announced with it a slew of new features for iPhones, but one thing it didn't mention was the apparent addition of support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone 8 and later devices. The little-known fact was discovered by MacMagazine, which found that Apple quietly updated the specs pages for devices like iPhone XR shortly after the release of ...
Read Full Article69 comments
16 inch MBP Mini Led

Kuo: Two Redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021 and New MacBook Air in 2022, All With Apple Silicon and Mini-LED Displays

Wednesday December 2, 2020 5:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release two redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021 and a new MacBook Air in 2022, all with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chips, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that two new MacBook Pro models equipped with an all-new form factor design are expected to launch in 2021, and a new "affordable"...
Read Full Article199 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases Third Betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday December 2, 2020 10:04 am PST by
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after releasing the second betas and a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2. iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. The iOS 14.3 update brings the...
Read Full Article92 comments
best apps of 2020

Wakeout! Named Apple's Best App of 2020, While Zoom Earns the Title for Best iPad App

Tuesday December 1, 2020 9:26 pm PST by
Apple today shared its App Store Best of 2020 winners, highlighting its picks for the top iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps and games released over the course of the year. Apple's iPhone App of the Year award went to Wakeout!, which is a family friendly exercise and movement app that encourages people to complete easy exercises while at home. Apple's iPad App of the Year was Zoom, which soared in...
Read Full Article26 comments
wristcam design

$299 'Wristcam' Adds a Pair of Cameras to Your Apple Watch

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:32 am PST by
The Apple Watch has never included a camera, likely due to battery life and space concerns. A new Apple Watch product aims to address that lack by introducing a wrist-worn camera that works with the Apple Watch. The Apple-certified Wristcam attaches to the Apple Watch in the form of a band that adds a rather large camera set to the top of the Apple Watch. It's quite thick and bulky, but can...
Read Full Article105 comments
iphone 12 5g

Multiple iPhone 12 Users Report Sudden Drops in 5G and LTE Cellular Coverage

Thursday December 3, 2020 1:18 am PST by
Since Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October, an increasing number of users of the new smartphone have been reporting persistent drops in cellular coverage. Multiple reports of dropped 5G and LTE connectivity have appeared on Reddit, on Apple's support forums, and on the MacRumors forums, with many people suffering issues when walking or in transit and some seeing the same problem when...
Read Full Article169 comments
magsafe duo charger

MagSafe Duo Charger for iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Now Available for Purchase

Tuesday December 1, 2020 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today began selling the MagSafe Duo Charger that was announced alongside the new iPhone 12 models back in October. Priced at $129, the MagSafe Duo offers a MagSafe charging puck for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini, along with an Apple Watch charger. Though the accessory was announced in October and was listed as coming soon, it was not clear when it would launch. Orders...
Read Full Article323 comments