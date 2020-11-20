Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Models Now Available From Apple

Apple today began selling the Leather Sleeve for the new iPhone 12 models, with the accessory having first been announced alongside the updated iPhones in October.



Priced at $129, the Leather Sleeve is not a case and is designed to be removed when the iPhone is in use. It features a cutout at the front that displays the time, and it comes with a matching leather strap. According to Apple, it is made from "specially tanned and finished European leather" that's soft to the touch and develops a patina over time.

The sleeve is designed to fit tightly around the ‌iPhone‌, protecting it from scratches and drops. The inside has a pocket for a credit card or ID, and charging is possible through the sleeve with Apple's MagSafe Charger. Apple warns that as with Leather Cases, the Leather Sleeve is subject to "slight imprints" when used with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories.

Apple sells the Leather Sleeve in Baltic Blue, Pink Citrus, Saddle Brown, and (PRODUCT)RED. It is available for all four of the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and orders placed today will deliver starting in mid-December.