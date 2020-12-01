Apple Adds First iMac Models With Retina 5K Display to Vintage Products List

The first iMac with a Retina 5K display is one of several iMac models that have been added to Apple's vintage products list this week.



In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of select vintage products in 2018. Many of the iMac models listed below will likely remain eligible for service for the foreseeable future, subject to parts availability.

The full list of iMac models added to Apple's vintage products list:

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2013)

iMac (27-inch, Late 2013)

iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2014)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Mid 2015)

Apple has also added a notice that owners of new iPhone or Mac notebook products purchased after December 31, 2020 in France may obtain service and parts from Apple or Apple authorized service providers for seven years from the date the product model was last supplied by Apple for distribution into the country.

The vintage and obsolete products list has been renamed to "Obtaining service for your Apple product after an expired warranty."